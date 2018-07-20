Seven Things Slow Food USA Taught Us About Food and Colorado

Barely a week has gone by since Slow Food Nations took over Larimer Square the weekend of July 13 through July 15. Yet the lingering effects of this gathering of food-focused professionals continues to pepper our conciousness with thoughts about food security, wellness and quality. Eating, it turns out, is more than just shoving a burger in your face (though we like to do that on occasion, too).

In fact, after the Slow Food Nations tents are folded and the celebrity chefs return to their home cities and television studios, Slow Food USA continues its mission year-round. With that in mind, here are seven neat things we learned about food and Colorado during this three-day fete that will serve us well for the rest of 2018.

EXPAND Oyster tasting at Slow Food Nations 2018. Linnea Covington

1. Oysters Are Mostly Sustainable

Colorado doesn't have vast expanses of saltwater with beds of oysters, but it does have chefs who have made a point of studying oysters and learning about the industry to bring the best shellfish to our state. The bivalves you're eating locally are sustainable, according to Sheila Bowman of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, who says eat them all, save for Eastern oysters harvested in New York. The rest, she explains, are in fact one of the most sustainable foods out there, since they clean the water as they grow and are raised in a natural environment, unlike other forms of farmed seafood. At Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar in LoDo, chef Sheila Lucero (who was part of the oyster tasting at Slow Food Nations) thoughtfully sources her oysters by making sure they're good for both the guest and the waters where they're grown. Jorel Pierce of Stoic & Genuine also takes care when purchasing his oysters, making this downtown hot spot another dependable place to stop, shuck and slurp. Because they're both bringing in farmed oysters grown in clean waters, they're helping wild species re-establish in previously polluted bays and estuaries.