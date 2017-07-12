Six of the Best Slow Food Nations Events Tonight Through This Weekend

EXPAND Slow Food Nations will bring food cultures from around North America to Denver this summer. Courtesy of Slow Food USA

Slow Food is coming to Denver this weekend with a three-day festival called Slow Food Nations. But the Events page of the Slow Food Nations website presents a mind-boggling barrage of lectures, tours, demos, tastings, dinners and outdoor markets, Events are already starting to sell out, but there are many great ones still left. Here are our picks for some of the more entertaining and tasty things to do for a weekend of Slow Food.

Jax Fish House

Wednesday, July 12

Industry Oyster & Shrimp Throwdown

Jax Fish House

1539 17th Street

303-292-5767

Jax is kicking off the Slow Food Nations festival week with an Industry Oyster & Shrimp Throwdown tonight from 9 to 11 p.m. Meet Baja chef Drew Deckman and Louisiana shrimper Lance Nacio, both of whom will be participating in Slow Food Nations events throughout the weekend. Complimentary Baja oysters prepared by Deckman and shrimp from Nacio’s own catch will be passed, and the kitchen and bar will both be open until the end of shindig.

EXPAND Chef Jeffrey Wall knows his way around a pig. Westword

Thursday, July 13

Whole Beast Feast

Hearth & Dram

1801 Wewatta Street

303-623-0979

The Whole Beast Feast is a five-course collaborative dinner between Hearth & Dram executive chef Jeffrey Wall, chef Jason Zygmont of the Treehouse Nashville, Bob Perry of University of Kentucky Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems Working Group, and Kevin Nashan of the Sidney Street Café in Saint Louis. Each will create a dish from a different section of a whole pig for a pre-dinner reception at 7 p.m., as well as for the main dinner at 8 p.m. Beverage pairings are also included in the $150 ticket price. The pork will be sourced from Corner Post Meats in Colorado Springs, while produce will be provided by Woodland Gardens, an organic grower in Athens, Georgia. Tickets are still available on the Slow Food Nations website, and a portion of proceeds will go to Slow Food Denver.

EXPAND Hit Larimer Square for a food-filled block party. Larimer Square

Friday, July 14

Colorado-Made Block Party

Larimer Square (Larimer Street Between 14th and 15th)

Slow Food Nations teams up with the Colorado Tourism Office to bring the Colorado-Made Block Party to Larimer Square. The Block Party celebrates Colorado farmers, ranchers, producers and chefs with a range of tasty Colorado food demonstrations and tastings. There will also be a bar with beer, wine and spirits produced in the Centennial State. Tickets are $69 per person for the event, which runs from 6:30 to 8.30 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

EXPAND Slurp and swallow at Jax. Jax Fish House

Saturday, July 15

Oyster 101 Workshop

Jax Fish House

1539 17th Street

303-292-5767

If you didn't make it to the Oyster & Shrimp Throwdown on Wednesday, catch Jax executive chef Sheila Lucero along with Nacio and Deckman back at Jax for the Slow Foods Oyster 101 Workshop on Saturday, July 15, where you'll learn about oysters from three regions: Baja, the Pacific Northwest and Virginia. The $40 tickets (which include tastes of signature dishes from all three presenters) are still available for the workshop. You can pick up your ticket on the Slow Food Nations website.

EXPAND Drink smart, not hard at the Cooper Lounge on Sunday. Westword

Sunday, July 16

The Art of Day Drinking

Cooper Lounge at Union Station

1701 Wynkoop Street

"There’s not much better than being just a little buzzed on a beautiful and sunny day," say the organizers of this delightful offering. Learn the art of buzz maintenance (sometimes called philosophical drinking — meaning you never get too drunk to discuss philosophy) from Chad Michael George, 2016 Food & Wine Best New Mixologist, certified sommelier and co-owner of the Way Back and American Grind. This intimate cocktail-making workshop and "spirituous strategy session" will cover low-alcohol aperitifs and beer and wine cocktails. Then you'll get tom make your own signature Pimm’s Cup. Forty bucks gets you in the door at 9:30 a.m for the one-hour session — just make sure to arrange transportation for the trip home, or hang out for other Slow Food events and keep your buzz going.

Jeffrey Wall (second from right) will guide you through a mushroom-cooking class. Danielle Lirette

Cooking Perfect Mushrooms

The Gallery Bar at Union Station

1701 Wynkoop Street

After filling up on naturally raised Colorado pork at Hearth & Dram on Thursday night, you'll want something a little lighter when next you see chef Jeffrey Wall. On Sunday, July 16, Wall will lead Cooking Perfect Mushrooms from 1 to 2:30 p.m., so you can learn how and where to buy mushrooms and five simple steps to perfectly prepared mushrooms. The demonstration and tasting will include: roasted chanterelles, leeks and corn with butter and preserved lemon; hen of the woods with celeriac and aged vinegar; and glazed shiitake with bacon and potatoes Tickets are $40 each on the Slow Food Nations website. Don't go back to Hearth & Dram for this one; the chef will be leading the class at the Gallery bar at Union Station.