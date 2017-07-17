Photos: A Fast Look at Slow Food Nations Weekend

A Big Eat attendee enjoys some Denver slow food. Danielle Lirette

Slow Food Nations kicked off on July 13 with a Slow Food USA delegate reception at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where Mayor Michael Hancock welcomed representatives from dozens of U.S. cities and Snooze founder Adam Schlegel, the unofficial mayor of Denver brunch, ushered in a night of hospitality and great food at the Big Eat, just outside in the Galleria. From there, the Slow Food movement flooded the city with a series of outdoor markets and festivals as well as numerous lectures, demonstrations, chef dinners and tastings. Award-winning chefs popped up at various lunches and dinners when they weren't speaking about sustainability, culinary traditions and American food culture.

Good food on offer at the Big Eat. Danielle Lirette

The produce section at the Big Eat. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Ryan Negley of Deerhammer Distilling Co. pouring a cocktail at the Colorado Made Block Party. Linnea Covington

Marco's Coal-Fired Pizzeria serves traditional Neapolitan pizza at the Big Eat. Danielle Lirette

Denver-made cured meats at the Big Eat. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Pita from visiting chef Alon Shaya at Comal. Mark Antonation

The samples were plentiful at the Taste Marketplace. Jacqueline Collins

Hop on the Slow Food movement. Danielle Lirette

Colorado cheese at the Taste Marketplace. Jacqueline Collins