menu

Photos: A Fast Look at Slow Food Nations Weekend

The Best Slow Food Nations Events Through This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Photos: A Fast Look at Slow Food Nations Weekend

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 4:57 p.m.
By Westword Staff
A Big Eat attendee enjoys some Denver slow food.
A Big Eat attendee enjoys some Denver slow food.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Slow Food Nations kicked off on July 13 with a Slow Food USA delegate reception at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where Mayor Michael Hancock welcomed representatives from dozens of U.S. cities and Snooze founder Adam Schlegel, the unofficial mayor of Denver brunch, ushered in a night of hospitality and great food at the Big Eat, just outside in the Galleria. From there, the Slow Food movement flooded the city with a series of outdoor markets and festivals as well as numerous lectures, demonstrations, chef dinners and tastings. Award-winning chefs popped up at various lunches and dinners when they weren't speaking about sustainability, culinary traditions and American food culture.

Here's a tasty sampling of photos from the weekend; for more, see our slideshows for the Big Eat, the Taste Marketplace and the Colorado Made Block Party.

Good food on offer at the Big Eat.
Good food on offer at the Big Eat.
Danielle Lirette
The produce section at the Big Eat.
The produce section at the Big Eat.
Danielle Lirette
Ryan Negley of Deerhammer Distilling Co. pouring a cocktail at the Colorado Made Block Party.EXPAND
Ryan Negley of Deerhammer Distilling Co. pouring a cocktail at the Colorado Made Block Party.
Linnea Covington
Marco's Coal-Fired Pizzeria serves traditional Neapolitan pizza at the Big Eat.
Marco's Coal-Fired Pizzeria serves traditional Neapolitan pizza at the Big Eat.
Danielle Lirette
Denver-made cured meats at the Big Eat.
Denver-made cured meats at the Big Eat.
Danielle Lirette
Pita from visiting chef Alon Shaya at Comal.EXPAND
Pita from visiting chef Alon Shaya at Comal.
Mark Antonation
The samples were plentiful at the Taste Marketplace.
The samples were plentiful at the Taste Marketplace.
Jacqueline Collins
Hop on the Slow Food movement.
Hop on the Slow Food movement.
Danielle Lirette
Colorado cheese at the Taste Marketplace.
Colorado cheese at the Taste Marketplace.
Jacqueline Collins
One of the many Slow Food Nations snails.EXPAND
One of the many Slow Food Nations snails.
Linnea Covington

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Denver Performing Arts Complex
More Info
More Info

14th and Curtis streets
Denver, CO 80202

800-641-1222

www.denvercenter.org/home.aspx

miles
Larimer Square
More Info
More Info

1430 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-534-2367

www.larimersquare.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >