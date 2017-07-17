Photos: A Fast Look at Slow Food Nations Weekend
|
A Big Eat attendee enjoys some Denver slow food.
Danielle Lirette
Slow Food Nations kicked off on July 13 with a Slow Food USA delegate reception at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where Mayor Michael Hancock welcomed representatives from dozens of U.S. cities and Snooze founder Adam Schlegel, the unofficial mayor of Denver brunch, ushered in a night of hospitality and great food at the Big Eat, just outside in the Galleria. From there, the Slow Food movement flooded the city with a series of outdoor markets and festivals as well as numerous lectures, demonstrations, chef dinners and tastings. Award-winning chefs popped up at various lunches and dinners when they weren't speaking about sustainability, culinary traditions and American food culture.
Here's a tasty sampling of photos from the weekend; for more, see our slideshows for the Big Eat, the Taste Marketplace and the Colorado Made Block Party.
|
Good food on offer at the Big Eat.
Danielle Lirette
|
The produce section at the Big Eat.
Danielle Lirette
|
Ryan Negley of Deerhammer Distilling Co. pouring a cocktail at the Colorado Made Block Party.
Linnea Covington
|
Marco's Coal-Fired Pizzeria serves traditional Neapolitan pizza at the Big Eat.
Danielle Lirette
|
Denver-made cured meats at the Big Eat.
Danielle Lirette
|
Pita from visiting chef Alon Shaya at Comal.
Mark Antonation
|
The samples were plentiful at the Taste Marketplace.
Jacqueline Collins
|
Hop on the Slow Food movement.
Danielle Lirette
|
Colorado cheese at the Taste Marketplace.
Jacqueline Collins
|
One of the many Slow Food Nations snails.
Linnea Covington
Related Locations
14th and Curtis streets
Denver, CO 80202
www.denvercenter.org/home.aspx
1430 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80202
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!