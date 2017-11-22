Why Independence Means More to Beer Drinkers Than “Craft”

Two years ago, Renegade Brewing founder Brian O’Connell posted a treatise on his website calling for an end to the use of the word “craft” to describe, well, craft beer. “The moniker of craft is now being used as a tool by the macro brewers to marginalize and set aside what we do,” he wrote. “Craft, in a way, implies that we are some little side project that will go away… Don’t call us a craft brewery. We are not craft beer! We are beer! My point being that making a quality product the way it is supposed to be made should not come with a qualifier.”

At the time, I didn’t understand his reasoning. After all, “craft” is what distinguished better beer. It is what helped set small breweries apart from the industrial producers and how consumers would be able to tell the difference. The Boulder-based Brewers Association, which represents craft breweries nationwide, had even gone so far as to define “craft” as a way to differentiate which companies could be a member of the trade group. (You can read the definition, which uses small, independent and traditional as its three pillars, on the BA website.)

But it turns out that O’Connell may have been right — though for different reasons.