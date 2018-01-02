Smokin Yard's Is Smokin' Up the Yard

Chalk up one last restaurant opening for Denver in 2017. Smokin Yard's BBQ fired up the cookers over the weekend at 900 West First Avenue, in the Yard on Santa Fe.
The similarity of the name of Denver's newest barbecue joint and the retail center where it's located is purely coincidental. Smokin Yard's is named after the Yard family (dad Alan and sons Ian and Scott), which has operated the original Smokin Yard's BBQ in Idaho Springs since 2008. The Yard at Santa Fe has been slowly filling up with a number of food and beverage attractions, including Copper Door Coffee Roasters, Board Game Republic, the main production facility for Renegade Brewing, and Deviation Distilling (which will open early this year).
Smokin Yard's smokes ribs (baby back and St. Louis), brisket, chicken, pulled pork and hot links. If you're craving something a little different, it also offers fried catfish, sloppy Joes and chicken-fried steak. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
