DIY Takeout: Make Snooze Pancakes Without the Hour Wait for a Table

I love brunch as much as the next millennial, but if I'm going to venture out for a meal and a mimosa, I'm hoping to try something new and something that I can't easily replicate at home. So, generally, pancakes are out for me.

One of the most popular brunch places in Denver, Snooze is known for its massive and delicious pancakes. Personally, I'm much more likely to cut into one of the breakfast joint's Benedict dishes, but some of the pancakes in the rotating roster can be pretty interesting.

If you're looking to replicate restaurant-quality flapjacks with a simple home recipe, though, this one is tough to beat — and you don't have to change out of your pajamas to make it. I think we can all agree that's a bonus. I'd put them up against a blind taste test with Snooze's basic blueberry pancakes any day of the week.