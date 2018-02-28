DIY Takeout: Make Snooze Pancakes Without the Hour Wait for a Table

I love brunch as much as the next millennial, but if I'm going to venture out for a meal and a mimosa, I'm hoping to try something new and something that I can't easily replicate at home. So, generally, pancakes are out for me.
One of the most popular brunch places in Denver, Snooze is known for its massive and delicious pancakes. Personally, I'm much more likely to cut into one of the breakfast joint's Benedict dishes, but some of the pancakes in the rotating roster can be pretty interesting.
If you're looking to replicate restaurant-quality flapjacks with a simple home recipe, though, this one is tough to beat — and you don't have to change out of your pajamas to make it. I think we can all agree that's a bonus. I'd put them up against a blind taste test with Snooze's basic blueberry pancakes any day of the week.
Dig in!
Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes
Makes 8-10 pancakes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Buttermilk Pancakes:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
3 cups buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
Fresh blueberries
Butter, for cooking
Maple syrup, for serving
Powdered sugar, garnish
Streusel Topper:
1/2 cup rolled oats or granola
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
Directions:
1. (Optional) For streusel, stir together flour, oats and sugar and spread the mixture on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle streusel with melted butter and toss everything to combine. Bake at 350 degrees F. for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally as it bakes until golden brown and crunchy. Remove and set aside.
2. For batter, whisk together the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Separately, whisk together the buttermilk, melted and cooled butter, eggs and vanilla.
3. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. If the batter is very thick, add a bit more buttermilk to thin it.
4. Heat a large griddle or skillet over medium heat. Add a small pad of butter to the pan and melt or drizzle with vegetable oil. Once the butter is hot and bubbling, add 1/3-1/2 cup of pancake batter for each pancake.
5. Dot each pancake liberally with fresh blueberries. Cook the pancake for 3-4 minutes until it starts to bubble on the surface and firm up around the edges.
6. Flip the pancake carefully and cook for 2-3 minutes on the second side.
Serve the pancakes immediately or keep warm in the oven (set at 200 degrees Fahrenheit) while you cook the rest. Serve the pancakes with lots of streusel topping, maple syrup and mimosas — of course!
This recipe was adapted from a recipe posted in Bon Appétit magazine from Snooze.
Have an idea for a dish to re-create for DIY Takeout? Leave a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
