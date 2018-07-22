 


Socorro's has been slinging street tacos since 2010.
Lori Midson

Reader: More Closings Because of Rising Rents? Get It Together, Denver!

Westword Staff | July 22, 2018 | 7:35am
AA

Socorro's Street Tacos will close by the end of July, the victim of what's struck so many businesses in Denver: rising rents. The landlord wants to raise the rent to four times what owner Joyce Schaeffer, who opened the storefront spot off Broadway eight years ago, had been paying. "I don't understand how small businesses can make it, while property owners are getting rich," she told Westword.

That hit a nerve with many readers.

Says Elizabeth:

Ugh, this makes me sad. I’ve been in Denver since 1996 and the whole feel of the metro is changing and Denver just doesn’t seem right anymore. Before anyone is all wah wah, get out: Don’t worry, I probably will be soon.

Adds Klay: 

Gentrification's a bitch. Pretty soon none of us are gonna have enough money to live in Denver, unless mommy and daddy put a silver spoon in your mouth.

Notes Susan: 

They'll just have empty buildings before long. This is unsustainable.

Responds Jacob:

 This is what happens before the corporate chains move in, because they’re the only ones who can afford the high rents.

Suggests Tafoya: 

Get it together, Denver.

Ben is less hopeful. He concludes: 

Denver is done.

Keep reading for more of our coverage of restaurants closing because of rising rent.

Mark Antonation

"Longtime Downtown Taqueria Loses Lease to Expanding Pot Shop"

Mark Antonation

"Jack-n-Grill Shutters Two Remaining Restaurants"

Mark Antonation

"Socorro's Will Close by the End of July Because of Rising Rent"

 New ownership of the White Palace building at the corner of South Broadway and Bayaud Avenue threatened the stability of Famous Pizza last year, and the 44-year-old pizza place has been on a month-to-month lease since last winter. Socorro's isn't getting that option.

Schaeffer says that her son, Justin, is also closing his barber shop next door in the building. She notes that her relationship with the building's longtime owner, Goldie Ellensweig, was still amicable when Ellensweig's children took over management in recent years. But after the building sold, she couldn't handle the rising rents, and decided to close Socorro's.

Fortunately, Schaeffer also runs Joyce's Famous Pizza at 2120 South Broadway (just south of Evans Avenue), though she says the rent has gone up there, too.

Residents have long complained about rising rents; what do you think about what's happening to businesses? Post a comment or email cafe@westword.com.

