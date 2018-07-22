Reader: More Closings Because of Rising Rents? Get It Together, Denver!

Socorro's Street Tacos will close by the end of July, the victim of what's struck so many businesses in Denver: rising rents. The landlord wants to raise the rent to four times what owner Joyce Schaeffer, who opened the storefront spot off Broadway eight years ago, had been paying. "I don't understand how small businesses can make it, while property owners are getting rich," she told Westword.

That hit a nerve with many readers.

Says Elizabeth: