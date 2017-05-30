The Ten Best Biscuits in Denver

EXPAND Biscuits big and small — like this beauty at Denver Biscuit Co. — are on the rise in Denver. Mark Antonation

On May 29, many of us observed Memorial Day, but the date also belongs to National Biscuit Day. Even though Denver isn't in the South (the natural habitat for American-style biscuits), Denver is still a town that loves a good biscuit. I recently gathered together a band of biscuit-loving friends (nicknamed the Biscuit Brigade) to sample the finest bits of this particular raised breakfast bread in the Mile High City. Here are the best we found, listed in alphabetical order.

Chick-fil-A

Multiple locations

This Atlanta-based fast-food chain has garnered a flock of fans with its fried-chicken sandwiches paired with waffle fries, but don't sleep on the company's biscuits. Available only for breakfast, Chick-fil-A's biscuits tend to be on the flat side and a bit crumbly, yet their light, buttery taste really hits the spot. Although we focused on the plain biscuit, we'll confess that the fried-chicken biscuit is pretty fantastic.

Hefty biscuit sandwiches are the specialty at DBC. Mark Antonation

Denver Biscuit Co.

Multiple locations

This was by far the favorite of the Biscuit Brigade, just as it has been for most of Denver since Drew Shader opened up his first shop in 2009. DBC's buttermilk biscuits are "bigly" in terms of width and height. We love that the biscuits maintain the dream combination of a nice, crunchy exterior and a fluffy interior. Though we tried the plain biscuits, the imaginative biscuit sandwiches found on the rest of the menu provide a satisfying meal. If you want to keep a Southern vibe, go for the Colfax A, which tops a biscuit with stewed collard greens, hickory ham, a fried egg and hot sauce.

EXPAND Jelly's biscuits are great in full-on brunch specials or by themselves with a slathering of jam. Lauren Monitz

Jelly

600 East 13th Avenue, 303-831-6301

1700 East Evans Avenue, 720-596-4108

Jelly was a welcome addition to Denver's breakfast scene when it opened its first location in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in 2011. Jelly's biscuit has an irregular shape, a darker color and a bumpy texture that makes you think it may have been a porcupine in a previous life. Don't judge this biscuit by its cover, though, or you will certainly be missing out. It's wonderfully crispy on the outside, with a light, fluffy inside that is an ideal home for the housemade jam provided on the side.

EXPAND KFC shows off its Southern roots with its biscuits. Karl Baron/Flickr

KFC

Multiple locations

We know that we'll get a lot of flak for showing any love for the brainchild of Colonel Harland Sanders, but our brigade liked the biscuits served by this legendary fried-chicken chain. There may be lots of reasons to hate on KFC, but its biscuits shouldn't be one of them. KFC offers a pretty standard biscuit with a nice golden color and a slightly crunchy top with a pillowy interior. We loved drizzling these biscuits with the packet of honey that comes on the side.

EXPAND Lucile's has been baking up great biscuits for more than 35 years. Mark Antonation

Lucile's Creole Cafe

Multiple locations

In 1980, Lucile Richards opened an eatery in Boulder that celebrated the famous cuisine of Louisiana. It was a rousing success, and Lucile's soon spread to Fort Collins, Longmont and eventually Denver. Lucile's biscuits are square-shaped, bumpy and slightly doughy, reminding us of the quick-bread rolls often served in the South. Yet, this buttermilk biscuit still satisfies. We suggest you try the Carlin County, which slathers rich sausage gravy over a substantial biscuit.

