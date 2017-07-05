menu

Celebrate SPAM's Eightieth Birthday With These Five SPAM Dishes in Denver

The Ten Best New Restaurants in Denver in 2017...So Far


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Celebrate SPAM's Eightieth Birthday With These Five SPAM Dishes in Denver

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Celebrate eighty years of America's favorite canned meat.EXPAND
Celebrate eighty years of America's favorite canned meat.
Westword file photo
A A

Yesterday we celebrated the birth of our great nation, and there's no better follow-up than to commemorate the birthday of SPAM, one of America's most exemplary food inventions. Sure, SPAM is kind of a mystery, a quivering pink block of meat in a can, but the processed meat — SPiced hAM, to be precise — has stood in for more noble cuts on our breakfast plates and in sandwiches for decades. Help SPAM blow out eighty candles today with a fried slab of deliciousness at these five Denver eateries.

Say aloha to this SPAM musubi.EXPAND
Say aloha to this SPAM musubi.
Mark Antonation

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ
8623 Washington Street, Thornton
303-227-6800
SPAM is all but the state dish of Hawaii, and even though you can sample more traditional Hawaiian fare at Aloha in Thornton, a meal wouldn't be complete without an order of SPAM musubi: bricks of sticky rice capped with glazed SPAM and wrapped tight in nori seaweed. This is Pacific comfort food at its finest.

SPAM and pineapple add a sophisticated touch to Adrift's burger.EXPAND
SPAM and pineapple add a sophisticated touch to Adrift's burger.
Mark Antonation

Adrift
218 South Broadway
303-778-8454
Tiki is kitsch culture to begin with, so SPAM fits right in on Adrift's menu of Singapore Slings, pupu platters and Scorpion Bowls. The Waimea Bay burger gets the SPAM treatment in the form of two char-grilled slabs topped with tangy-sweet pineapple chutney.

Kalua pork gets even porkier with a slice of SPAM at Ohana.EXPAND
Kalua pork gets even porkier with a slice of SPAM at Ohana.
Mark Antonation

Ohana Island Kitchen
2563 15th Street
303-718-6580
What's the best topping for pork? More pork, of course. That's the way it's done at this Hawaiian joint in LoHi, where you can tack on a teriyaki-glazed rectangle of SPAM to your order of kalua pork. Sweet, salty and savory mingle happily atop this hearty mound of shredded pork and sticky rice.

Related Stories

Keep reading for more SPAM dishes in Denver.


Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >