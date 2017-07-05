Celebrate SPAM's Eightieth Birthday With These Five SPAM Dishes in Denver

EXPAND Celebrate eighty years of America's favorite canned meat. Westword file photo

Yesterday we celebrated the birth of our great nation, and there's no better follow-up than to commemorate the birthday of SPAM, one of America's most exemplary food inventions. Sure, SPAM is kind of a mystery, a quivering pink block of meat in a can, but the processed meat — SPiced hAM, to be precise — has stood in for more noble cuts on our breakfast plates and in sandwiches for decades. Help SPAM blow out eighty candles today with a fried slab of deliciousness at these five Denver eateries.

EXPAND Say aloha to this SPAM musubi. Mark Antonation

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ

8623 Washington Street, Thornton

303-227-6800

SPAM is all but the state dish of Hawaii, and even though you can sample more traditional Hawaiian fare at Aloha in Thornton, a meal wouldn't be complete without an order of SPAM musubi: bricks of sticky rice capped with glazed SPAM and wrapped tight in nori seaweed. This is Pacific comfort food at its finest.

EXPAND SPAM and pineapple add a sophisticated touch to Adrift's burger. Mark Antonation

Adrift

218 South Broadway

303-778-8454

Tiki is kitsch culture to begin with, so SPAM fits right in on Adrift's menu of Singapore Slings, pupu platters and Scorpion Bowls. The Waimea Bay burger gets the SPAM treatment in the form of two char-grilled slabs topped with tangy-sweet pineapple chutney.

EXPAND Kalua pork gets even porkier with a slice of SPAM at Ohana. Mark Antonation

Ohana Island Kitchen

2563 15th Street

303-718-6580

What's the best topping for pork? More pork, of course. That's the way it's done at this Hawaiian joint in LoHi, where you can tack on a teriyaki-glazed rectangle of SPAM to your order of kalua pork. Sweet, salty and savory mingle happily atop this hearty mound of shredded pork and sticky rice.

