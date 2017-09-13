Spicy Pickle Returns to Denver After Five-Year Absence

If you're relatively new to Denver, you probably don't remember a time not so long ago when the city was desperate for a good sandwich. But in the last years of the twentieth century, we were facing a new millennium with the same insipid chains that passed off poorly made subs with inferior ingredients. Then along came Spicy Pickle, an independent, locally owned shop in Capitol Hill that gave us hope for a new era.

Spicy Pickle was founded in 1999 by Kevin Morrison and Tony Walker. The company grew quickly and went public in 2007, but Morrison left shortly thereafter and eventually went on to open Pinche Taqueria (now Tacos Tequila Whiskey) and Fish N Beer.

After a disastrous attempt to go national, Spicy Pickle crashed and burned. The original Spicy Pickle at 988 Lincoln Street closed in 2012 (the space is currently vacant). But the Spicy Pickle company never completely died; after being purchased and downsized to just a handful of stores; it reevaluated its mission. And now Spicy Pickle has returned to the town where it was born: The first Denver location in five years just opened at 1875 Lawrence Street downtown.