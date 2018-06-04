Stanley Marketplace Adds a Friday Farmers' Market

Stanley Marketplace launched its first farmers' market on Friday, June 1, in the shopping center's back field, something that organizers plan to continue every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of August.

Organized by Local Colorado, which manages other markets including Southlands (Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Parker (Sundays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Northfield Stapleton (Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.), this market comprises an array of small businesses, from savory sauce makers to beauty-product producers to a handful of specialty food vendors. Actual farmers were scarce on opening day, but more produce stands are expected to pop up as the growing season continues.

The fresh beef, pork and lamb from Willow Creek meats comes from within thirty miles of the metro area. Linnea Covington

Jason Williams, who runs Local Colorado, says he decided to start this market to help serve the community. Before the Friday opening, the closest farmers' market was about two and a half miles away, in Stapleton. The new spot is convenient, since guests can wander the stalls and then use the facilities, cool off and get refreshments inside the Stanley.