Stanley Marketplace Unveils Its First Open Tenant to Thirsty Stapleton Residents

Stanley Marketplace Unveils Its First Open Tenant to Thirsty Stapleton Residents

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 10:57 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Stapleton residents showed up in droves for the soft opening of Cheluna Brewery.
Stapleton residents showed up in droves for the soft opening of Cheluna Brewery.
Mark Antonation
This week our Beer Man, Jonathan Shikes, let us know that Cheluna Brewing would be holding a soft opening on Thursday, December 1, at the mammoth Stanley Marketplace. We headed over for a beer and to check out the new brewery, which sports a Oaxacan theme and flavors, thanks to owners Javier Pérez Koch and Jennifer Pérez, and to see the progress on the surrounding marketplace.

There's still plenty of construction going on, but several other businesses are slated to open this month, including a few food-and-drink options. Next door to Cheluna, the Stanley Beer Hall is expected to open in December (but then again, it's been expected to open every month since at least September), operated by 5280 Hospitality with a menu from chef Theo Adley (most recently of RiNo Yacht Club) and thirty beers on tap.

The front entrance to Cheluna Brewery, inside the Stanley Marketplace.
The front entrance to Cheluna Brewery, inside the Stanley Marketplace.
Mark Antonation

Also arriving before the end of the year are Comida Cantina (the third in the Comida family after the Longmont original and the newer taqueria inside the Source), Logan Coffee House and Sweet Cow Ice Cream. A few salons, florists and boutiques are also on the list for December openings.

With some 120,000 square feet of space to fill, much of the marketplace (which has all the appearances of an indoor shopping mall) will open piecemeal over the coming months. Judging by the size of the crowd — adults, teens, toddlers and newborns — that showed up at Cheluna's debut, there's certainly enough pent-up demand from the surrounding Stapleton and Aurora communities to keep feet coming in the doors. Here's a list of other food and beverage purveyors coming soon.

A view of the work in progress at the marketplace from Cheluna's mezzanine level.
A view of the work in progress at the marketplace from Cheluna's mezzanine level.
Mark Antonation
The Stanley Beer Hall, on the southwest corner of the building, is slated to open in December, but there's still plenty of work to be done.
The Stanley Beer Hall, on the southwest corner of the building, is slated to open in December, but there's still plenty of work to be done.
Mark Antonation
The south entrance of the Stanley Marketplace with access to Cheluna Brewery, the only open business so far.
The south entrance of the Stanley Marketplace with access to Cheluna Brewery, the only open business so far.
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor and explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010

720-413-7833

www.stanleymarketplace.com

