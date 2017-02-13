Steakhouse Shuffle: Morton's Reopens in Former Sullivan's Space

EXPAND Morton's is back in downtown Denver. Courtesy of Morton's

Big players in the national steakhouse game have switched up the downtown meat market with several moves in recent months. The latest happens today, when Morton's The Steakhouse opens at 4 p.m. at 1745 Wazee Street, the address last occupied by Sullivan's.

Sullivan's, owned by the Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, pulled out of downtown in May 2015 but opened Del Frisco's Grille in Cherry Creek several months later. Morton's was formerly located at 1710 Wynkoop Street, directly across from Union Station, which seemed like a prime spot for serving prime cuts. The new location will put Morton's alongside the upcoming Dairy Block, which will soon draw shoppers and diners to a new array of retail and restaurant spaces.

Morton's is now the property of Landry's Inc., which has its tentacles firmly entwined in the city streets, even if the company just closed McCormick's Fish House at the Oxford Hotel, just a block away. Landry's also replaced Willie G's with the Saltgrass Steak House on the 16th Street Mall last year; it operates the Oceanaire, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and the Downtown Aquarium, among other establishments.

In the meantime, Sage Restaurant Group has taken over the McCormick's space in the Oxford Hotel and will reopen it as Urban Farmer, a steakhouse concept with two other locations.

Starting today, Morton's is open daily for dinner, with Power Hour running from 4 to 6:30 p.m.