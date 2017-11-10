Two Top Colorado Chefs Help Launch Stem Ciders' New Farmhouse Restaurant

Plug the address 1380 Horizon Avenue in Lafayette into Google Street View and you'll see little other than a vast, grassy hill with views of the surrounding countryside and the Rocky Mountains to the west. The plot of land is one of the highest points in the area — and it will soon be the home of Acreage, the new farmhouse restaurant and production facility from Stem Ciders.

Eric Foster and Phil Kao founded Stem in 2013, opening the doors to their cider house and taproom at 2811 Walnut Street in January 2014. Since then, cider has surged in popularity nationwide — thanks to craft producers like Stem. Last year, Foster and Kao purchased several acres of land in Lafayette and broke ground on Acreage this past January. What Google Maps doesn't show is that the new facility is nearly complete; Stem expects to open in January with a taproom and wood-fired restaurant conceptualized by two of Boulder and Denver's top chefs.

Kelly Whitaker, chef/owner of Basta in Boulder, says he first came on as a consultant for the project about eight months ago. Whitaker's company, Id Est Hospitality Group, currently only includes one brick-and-mortar restaurant, but is heavily involved in the food-service community in the metro area. "We were just so impressed with the project," Whitaker explains. "We tend to collaborate with a lot of groups, both nonprofit and privately owned. [Stem] does cider, and they wanted to put food with that, but they didn't want to have anything to do with the kitchen, which is smart."