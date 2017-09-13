Steuben's Arvada Launches Everyday Breakfast Service

Eggs and bacon are a basic part of the diner experience. Steuben's owner Josh Wolkon knows that, and even though the two Steuben's locations in Uptown and Arvada have never been open early, the menus are riddled with fried eggs, crispy bacon and even "Joe's Breakfast," a straight-up diner combo available for lunch and dinner. But now Steuben's Arvada is rolling out breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. seven days a week.
Wolkon says Arvada customers have been voicing interest in breakfast, even though brunch has been available on the weekends since shortly after the restaurant opened a year and a half ago. He points out that the Egg Shell just closed in Olde Town Arvada, leaving fewer breakfast options for residents of the suburb, who also tend to show up earlier for brunch than their urban counterparts.
Those who have brunched at either Steuben's location will recognize several brunch dishes on the new breakfast menu, including the eye-popping Traffic Jam (a pile of fries smothered in sausage gravy and green chile and topped with eggs and bacon); the housemade biscuits and gravy; and the étouffée and eggs studded with shrimp, crawfish and andouille sausage. A few new items have been added to appeal to those looking for something lighter or easy to take on the go: avocado toast, the Steubie Sammie on brioche, and the Greek yogurt-and-granola parfait will fill that need.
For those making the morning commute, general manager Joey Casanova says the restaurant is more than happy to take call-ahead orders for coffee and breakfast to go.
Now that west-siders have their new breakfast, will Uptown be next?
Wolkon says the smaller kitchen and tight quarters at the original Steuben's means breakfast service would be difficult to add just from a logistical standpoint, but he did recently purchase the property right behind the restaurant, so expanding the kitchen is a possibility...just not any time in the near future.
