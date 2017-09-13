Steuben's Arvada Launches Everyday Breakfast Service

Eggs and bacon are a basic part of the diner experience. Steuben's owner Josh Wolkon knows that, and even though the two Steuben's locations in Uptown and Arvada have never been open early, the menus are riddled with fried eggs, crispy bacon and even "Joe's Breakfast," a straight-up diner combo available for lunch and dinner. But now Steuben's Arvada is rolling out breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. seven days a week.

Wolkon says Arvada customers have been voicing interest in breakfast, even though brunch has been available on the weekends since shortly after the restaurant opened a year and a half ago. He points out that the Egg Shell just closed in Olde Town Arvada, leaving fewer breakfast options for residents of the suburb, who also tend to show up earlier for brunch than their urban counterparts.

EXPAND The Traffic Jam is classic Steuben's: a big plate of smothered fries with bacon and eggs. Mark Antonation