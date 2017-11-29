Steve Ells Stepping Down From CEO Role at Chipotle

When Steve Ells launched the first Chipotle in a former Dolly Madison ice cream parlor on East Evans Avenue nearly 25 years ago, it was the start of a revolution that would dramatically reshape the restaurant industry, making Denver the fast-casual capital of the country in the process. Ells is a classically trained chef, and his marriage of refined technique with good ingredients and quick service proved visionary, as did his commitment to sustainably sourced ingredients at fast-food prices.

Over the last couple of years, though, Chipotle has been plagued by flagging growth thanks partly to a rash of food-safety scandals. Today, the company announced that Ells’s time in the CEO role is coming to a close: Chipotle's founder and leader is stepping down.

“I am incredibly proud of Chipotle and our people – and grateful to our loyal customers – and while we are continuing to make progress, it is clear that we need to move faster to make improvements,” Ells said in a statement announcing the move. “Simply put, we need to execute better to ensure our future success. The Board and I are committed to bringing in an experienced leader with a passion for driving excellence across every aspect of our business, including the customer experience, operations, marketing, technology, food safety, and training.”