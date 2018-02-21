The Light Stuff: Seven New Names for Keystone Beer

One of the world’s largest beer conglomerates just got served. On February 12, California's Stone Brewing, which identifies itself as “the antithesis to Big Beer” (and has defended the copyright on its name successfully in years past), filed suit against MillerCoors, arguing that the rebranding of MillerCoors’s vaguely Rocky-Mountain-themed Keystone infringes on its trademark. Long before it added Miller to its name, back in 1989, Coors introduced Keystone in California. But that was several beer mergers ago, before craft beer became big. Today, new product art on Keystone cases is done in such a way that only the “STONE” is apparent, and MillerCoors’s social media has dropped “Key” from mentions of the beer. “We will not stand for this kind of overtly and aggressively deceptive advertising,” said Stone Brewing in announcing the suit. “Frankly, MillerCoor [sic] should be ashamed.”

Frankly, MillerCoors should be ashamed of Keystone for a lot of reasons, which is probably why it wants to change the name now. But to what? What sort of rebranding could bring back this standby of college parties on the cheap and “Hell, all the good beer is gone, but there’s some Keystone in the garage fridge” weekend afternoons? Here are seven options we’d like to offer up to MillerCoors and Keystone beer, free of charge and from the bottom of our beer-soaked hearts.

This beer sucks, but IT'S BEER!!! Clinton Steeds at Flickr