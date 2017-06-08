menu

STRAIGHT UP! Takes Water Straight From the Source to Thirsty Coloradans

Saucy Bombay Opens Today on East Coflax Avenue


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

STRAIGHT UP! Takes Water Straight From the Source to Thirsty Coloradans

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Grant Stringer
STRAIGHT UP! water, from Colorado source to store.
STRAIGHT UP! water, from Colorado source to store.
Colorado STRAIGHT UP! Pure Water
A A

Colorado has a new liquid asset: A bottled water company is running an all-Colorado operation, from the source to the store. "Being a Colorado-native company is very important to us,” says Dan Rogers, the RiNo-based salesman for Colorado STRAIGHT UP!, owned by Colorado Springs-based MSP Inc.

The water is sourced from a well on private land southwest of Durango in the Four Corners region that Rogers calls “a straw in the ground” to the groundwater below. It's bottled and sold exclusively in Colorado, in a bottle that sports the Colorado flag and the words "pure spring water." By only selling to Coloradans, Rogers acknowledges that the company is limiting its market, but he hopes residents will buy local. “Who knows?” he adds. “We might become the most popular water in the state.”

Related Stories

The bottled water business is deceptively complicated, and every decision about sourcing, filtering, bottling and transporting can impact the water's taste. One of the easiest ways to make good water taste bad, Rogers says, is to put it in bottles with BPA, an industrial chemical that can seep into the water and may cause some health problems.

“You should never drink anything that is not in a BPA-free bottle,” he advises. “That bottle eventually is going to break down at the molecular level and release its oil. So when you drink that water and you get that bad taste, you are blaming the water, not the bottle. But really, it is the bottle that tastes terrible.” STRAIGHT UP! not only went with a BPA-free bottle, but one that is completely recyclable.

The company is thinking for the long term. "Bottled water is not going away. It will never go away,” Rogers concludes, pointing to water’s recent triumph over soda in the beverage market.

Colorado STRAIGHT UP! runs $1.25 a bottle and can be found at all Safeways as part of the chain's “Buy Local” campaign, along with many gas stations; it will soon be available in Concourse C at Denver International Airport, too.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >