Stranahan's Takes the Stage at Red Rocks for a New Whiskey Release

The lights flashed on the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheater. A soft melody began to play, echoing in the dark, empty space. The only other sounds came from the clinking of glass and murmurs of marvel drifting up from the small group of bartenders, media and other lucky folks who got to be part of a magical evening. No, the host wasn't a rock star, band or trendy pop idol, but rather Stranahan’s Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey, in honor of the release of the distillery's first sherry-cask whiskey.

The maestro of the evening was Stranahan's master distiller Rob Dietrich, who shared the journey of this 13-year-old company while perched on the stage at Red Rocks. As he swirled the reddish-brown liquid under the warmth of a heat lamp, Dietrich waxed poetic about the oloroso sherry barrels in which his whiskey rested for four years. The aging process, he said, helps refine and polish the spirit and imparts a dried fruit and toasty brown-sugar nuance. On the tongue, the smooth single malt tasted like dark-red berries mixed with a hint of nutty caramel.

Red Rocks Amphitheater lit up for special Stranahan's Whiskey dinner. Linnea Covington