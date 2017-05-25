Restaurateur Troy Guard Closing SugarMill, Paring Back His Holdings

EXPAND Sugarmill will be absorbed by Los Chingones next door. Danielle Lirette

Two weeks after pulling the plug on Lucky Cat, his Chinese eatery in Lowry, Denver restaurant mogul Troy Guard is paring back his empire even further. SugarMill, the dessert bar with dinner aspirations, will close this Sunday, May 28, at 2461 Larimer Street. In a statement released today, the chef, whose flagship restaurant, TAG, just celebrated its eighth anniversary, said he'll use the SugarMill space to expand the seating capacity of Los Chingones next door.

“Ultimately, we made the decision to close SugarMill because we have a high demand at Los Chingones and we need the space," the statement read. "We hope this expansion will help alleviate our wait times.”

Guard will begin construction on the expansion of his popular RiNo taqueria on August 1, with a goal of opening the new space to the public a month later. The plans include new bar and lounge seating and additional patio room on Larimer Street; the added square footage will also be used for private parties and special occasions. Los Chingones will remain open during the build-out.

Despite the temporary downsizing, Guard's stable will eventually grow from eight to eleven eateries this year, with Hashtag and another Los Chingones scheduled to open soon in the Stapleton Eastbridge development at 10155 East 29th Drive, and FNG in West Highland also on its way at 3940 West 32nd Avenue.

"As a growing restaurant group, we’ve taken a hard look at all of our concepts," Guard added in the statement. "It’s never an easy decision to close your doors – but I believe it will serve our guests, and our team, better as a whole."

