Exploring Havana Street: Eat All You Can at Sushi Katsu

“Are you sure you want a Havana roll? They have a ton of mayonnaise,” our server warned as we turned in our all-you-can-eat sushi order at Sushi Katsu.

She was grossly underestimating my love of mayonnaise but cautioning me fairly, since most people turn away the Havana roll when it arrives at their table. That's understandable: instead of receiving a neat, tidy sushi roll, you are presented with a pile of brown, white and orange sludge that doesn’t have the slightest resemblance to the precise and artistic platings typical of sushi counters. The roll can be off-putting to a person expecting traditional rice, seaweed and fish and who doesn’t share my fondness of mayo.

But the mess was called the Havana roll, and since the theme of my restaurant explorations is Havana Street, I really couldn’t pass it up. So, when it came to our table, I began eagerly digging into the large masses of blow-torched mayonnaise, mushroom, imitation crab, bay scallops and bits of calamari. The viscous topping was salty from the combination of mayonnaise, mushrooms and roe, while the various seafood tentacles and strands strewn throughout gave each bite a chewy texture. It looked and tasted similar to the dynamite appetizer I’d also ordered (included in the all-you-can eat menu). I was surprised to finally unearth an actual roll underneath the white and brown; it was imitation crabmeat and avocado coated with panko and deep-fried, and the breading had kept its crispy texture despite the intense saturation it had endured.