Sushi-Rama Unveils Giant New Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar

The conveyor belt is cranking up today at 4960 South Newport Street in the Belleview Station development; Sushi-Rama is now open in its spacious second location, serving color-coded plates of sushi rolls, nigiri and other Japanese fare from chef/owner Jeff Osaka.

Osaka opened the first Sushi-Rama at 2615 Larimer Street in RiNo just over two years ago, with a long-term plan of spreading the concept to more Denver neighborhoods. The new DTC outpost is three times the size of the original and also has bar seating in addition to the many powder-blue seats around three long conveyor-belt tables. The menu is the same as at the original, with small plates color-coded to match prices, mostly in the $2 to $4 range. Osaka explains that one change at both restaurants is that portion sizes and prices have been lowered, so customers can sample more variety without breaking the bank.

EXPAND Mark Antonation