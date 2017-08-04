 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
This was once Tengu but will soon become Izakaya Ronin.EXPAND
This was once Tengu but will soon become Izakaya Ronin.
Westword

Sushi Ronin Team Plans Izakaya Ronin for Former Tengu Space

Mark Antonation | August 4, 2017 | 6:55am
AA

Amid all of the construction dust and noise along Brighton Boulevard, a hidden restaurant space has remained vacant in the Industry building since Tengu Ramen closed more than a year ago. But the dust will soon settle and chef Cory Baker of Sushi Ronin (2930 Umatilla Street in LoHi) is looking ahead to when a whole spate of new apartments will open on the stretch, so he's opening Izakaya Ronin at the address — 3053 Brighton Boulevard — this fall.

"We're going to be doing a split concept," Baker explains, "with the same kind of Sushi Ronin sushi bar upstairs, and downstairs will be a late-night izakaya — a semi-speakeasy type of place that will stay open until one or two in the morning."

Related Stories

In Japan, izakayas are after-work bars where workers head for drinks and drinking food; they generally serve multiple waves of customers, from the five o'clock crowd to service-industry employees getting off late shifts. So Baker wants to make sure to include his industry colleagues at his Industry spot, by serving food and drinks past the standard Denver bedtime.

Corey Baker and his team will take over the former Tengu Ramen spot.
Corey Baker and his team will take over the former Tengu Ramen spot.
Danielle Lirette

Baker opened the original Sushi Ronin with partner Alex Gurevich in January 2016, adding a unique Japanese eatery to LoHi complete with uncommon traditional plates, an omakase experience at the sushi bar and a honed cocktail menu designed to complement the food. Baker says the beverage program at the new Ronin will be similar but will pair well with the Japanese bar bites that come with the izakaya theme.

The chef hopes to have Izakaya Ronin open sometime in October, joining Mister Tuna and Will Call in the Industry building. In the meantime, you can experience the vibe that Baker wants to capture in a video posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well the city's fast-changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >