The Happiest Hour: El Jefe's New Taco Tuesday Happy-Hour One-Two Punch

Let’s all acknowledge that the only drawback to happy hour is its timing: Sure, you can score rounds of food and drinks on the cheap for a couple of hours a day, but that’s assuming you can cut out of work during what’s really still the afternoon. Moreover, if happy hour is your way to experience Denver’s dining scene on a budget, relying on these food specials for dinner means relenting to eating at an hour normally reserved for senior citizen surf-and-turf specials. If these scenarios make you sad, your best bet is to seek out that rarer bird: the all-night happy hour.

Taco Tuesday is essentially that, and in Denver, such early-week deals net formidable crowds at Mexican restaurants across the city. At most of these places, for a precious hour or two, traditional happy hour overlaps with discounted tacos, creating an orgy of frugality.

There are a number of places in Denver where it’s possible to partake in such seductive cost savings, but one of the newest is El Jefe, the Sunnyside farm-to-table Mexican restaurant from the owners of Lucky Pie, which unveiled its own take on Taco Tuesday about a month ago. Each Tuesday night, the restaurant offers a cast of four different $1 tacos, plus $5 Herradura margaritas. Come between 4 and 6 p.m., and you’ll also score access to the happy-hour menu, which lands you discounts on drinks and snacks; look for $4 house margaritas, $5 palomas and $3 cans of Tecate or Modelo on the beverage list, and $5 queso, $7 guacamole and an $8 chicken posole among food offerings. On days that are not Tuesday, there's also a special $3 happy-hour taco.