Tacolandia Coming to Civic Center Park on August 20: Get Your Tickets Today!

Tacolandia got off to a sweet start in 2016. Danielle Lirette

Start salivating: Tacolandia, Westword's annual celebration of street tacos, returns on Saturday, August 20, in a new location: Civic Center Park. More than forty restaurants and tacquerias will be offering samples of their signature tacos, including Lola Coastal Mexican, Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, Los Tacos, Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, Palenque Mezcaleria, Panaderia Y Taqueria Contreras, Bubba Chinos, Los Chingones, Roxie’s Tacos, Tacos With Altitude, Tortas ATM, R Taco, Taco Cat, Taco Unico, Centro Mexican Kitchen, Los Parceros Columbian Restaurant, SOL Mexican Cocina, Lupita's Mexican Restaurant, Yareth's Mexican Fast Food and Chuey's.

But that's just the start of the fiesta. There will be entertainment, too, including live performances by musicians and dancers and our second Saints & Sinners car show.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for VIP, which includes early access to the event at 3 p.m. (the event runs from 4 to 7 p.m.) as well as access to the special VIP area featuring food from Lola Coastal Mexican, and two drink tickets redeemable for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

Presale begins at 10 a.m. today and continues until Sunday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m.; use the presale code COMIDA and get your Tacolandia tickets here.