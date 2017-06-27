menu

Tacolandia Returns on August 20; Get Your Tickets Now!


Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
A fan at the first Tacolandia.
Danielle Lirette
Get ready for an event that will be the taco the town: On Sunday, August 20, Westword is bringing back Tacolandia. Already a smash hit last summer, Tacolandia is coming back bigger and better, in a spot ideal for a celebration of street tacos: Civic Center Park. More than forty Denver taquerias and restaurants will be serving up tacos and other treats during an afternoon of food, fun and frivolity. And you'll want to get your tickets now: Prices go up on Friday, June 30.

Here are just some of the eateries you'll find at Tacolandia: Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Aiko Pops, Bubba Chinos, Centro Mexican Kitchen, Chuey Fu's, Garibaldi's Mexican Bistro, La Chupaflor, La Casa Del Patron, La Noria, Lola Coastal Mexican, Los Chingones, Los Parceros, Los Tacos, Lupita's Mexican Restaurant, Nieveria Jadeney, Palenque Mezcaleria, Panaderia Y Taqueria Contreras, R Taco, Roxie’s Tacos, Sol Cocina, Taco Cat, Taco Unico, Tacos With Altitude, Tortas ATM and Yareth's.

Tickets are now on sale, and GA admission is a bargain at $25 for all the tacos you can eat from 4 to 7 p.m. At $65, VIP tickets come with added benefits, including early admission at 3 p.m. and a special spread from Lola Coastal Mexican. Prices increase to $35 and $75, respectively, at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30, so get your tickets now at westwordtacolandia.com.

See you at Tacolandia!

Civic Center Park
Broadway and Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

303-892-1112

www.denvergov.org

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

