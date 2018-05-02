Tacolandia Returns to Civic Center August 19: Get Tickets Today!

Tacolandia is back and bigger than ever! Join us in Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 19, for Westword's third annual celebration of street tacos.
Once again, you'll be able to enjoy unlimited taco samples from dozens of taquerias and restaurants, including Lola Coastal Mexican, Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, Yareth's, Contreras Panaderia y Taqueria, Chuey FU's, Los Mesones, Antojitos La Poblanita, Los Chingones and many more. This year, you'll have more space in which to enjoy your tacos (as well as other food options), and more entrances, too. And, of course, there will be live music and other tasty entertainment throughout the event.
Now, just in time for Cinco de Mayo, we're offering a chance to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. General admission tickets are $25 and get you in to Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on August 19 for all the tacos you can eat. With a VIP ticket, $55, you can get into Tacolandia at 3 p.m., and have access to a VIP lounge — with special dishes from Lola — throughout the event.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2; get yours at westwordtacolandia.com, and use the code "salsa."
Or sign in with a social account: