Tacolandia Returns to Civic Center August 19: Get Tickets Today!

Tacolandia is back and bigger than ever! Join us in Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 19, for Westword's third annual celebration of street tacos.

Once again, you'll be able to enjoy unlimited taco samples from dozens of taquerias and restaurants, including Lola Coastal Mexican, Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, Yareth's, Contreras Panaderia y Taqueria, Chuey FU's, Los Mesones, Antojitos La Poblanita, Los Chingones and many more. This year, you'll have more space in which to enjoy your tacos (as well as other food options), and more entrances, too. And, of course, there will be live music and other tasty entertainment throughout the event.

Picture yourself here. Danielle Lirette