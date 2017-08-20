Taco the Town: Tacolandia at Civic Center Park Today!

Tacolandia, Westword's annual celebration of street tacos, will take over Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. today, August 20. If you were smart enough to snag a VIP ticket, you can get in at 3 p.m. That's when Jamey Fader, founding chef/co-owner of Lola and culinary director of Big Red F (above), will be rolling out his Very Important Party food for the VIP crowd. And three dozen other taquerias and restaurants will be serving up samples of their best tacos, too, which you can enjoy before general admission starts at 3 p.m.

Tickets will still be available for a few walkups at the Tacolandia entrance at Colfax and Bannock; VIP tickets are $75, and general admission tickets are $35. Find out more at westwordtacolandia.com.

