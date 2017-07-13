Grab Lunch and Bargain Tacolandia Tickets at Civic Center Eats Today

Hungry? Mark Antonation

Happy Throwback Thursday! Make a lunch date today at Civic Center Park, where Civic Center Eats, the city's largest gathering of food trucks, is on a roll, with dozens of dining choices from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll find plenty of seating and booths to browse, too, including the Westword table, where our Street Team is rolling back the cost of general admission Tacolandia tickets.

Tacolandia, our annual celebration of street tacos, will be in Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 20, and the details are looking plenty tasty, with forty restaurants and taquerias offering all the street tacos you can eat from 4 to 7 p.m. for $35 for a general admission ticket, or $75 for VIP (which will also net you some delicious surprises we'll be sharing soon).

But do we have a deal for you: On Throwback Thursday, you can get a Tacolandia GA ticket for the introductory price of just $25...only today, and only at Civic Center Park. So get over there!

Civic Center Eats is sponsored by the Civic Center Conservancy; find out more here. Read all about Tacolandia at westwordtacolandia.com.

