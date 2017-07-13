menu

Grab Lunch and Bargain Tacolandia Tickets at Civic Center Eats Today


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Grab Lunch and Bargain Tacolandia Tickets at Civic Center Eats Today

Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 6:19 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Hungry?
Hungry?
Mark Antonation
A A

Happy Throwback Thursday! Make a lunch date today at Civic Center Park, where Civic Center Eats, the city's largest gathering of food trucks, is on a roll, with dozens of dining choices from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll find plenty of seating and booths to browse, too, including the Westword table, where our Street Team is rolling back the cost of general admission Tacolandia tickets.

Tacolandia, our annual celebration of street tacos, will be in Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 20, and the details are looking plenty tasty, with forty restaurants and taquerias offering all the street tacos you can eat from 4 to 7 p.m. for $35 for a general admission ticket, or $75 for VIP (which will also net you some delicious surprises we'll be sharing soon).

But do we have a deal for you: On Throwback Thursday, you can get a Tacolandia GA ticket for the introductory price of just $25...only today, and only at Civic Center Park. So get over there!

Civic Center Eats is sponsored by the Civic Center Conservancy; find out more here. Read all about Tacolandia at westwordtacolandia.com.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Civic Center Park
More Info
More Info

Broadway and Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

303-892-1112

www.denvergov.org

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >