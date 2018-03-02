 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Tacos Tequila Whiskey brings all three of those things to Governors Park.EXPAND
Tacos Tequila Whiskey brings all three of those things to Governors Park.
Mark Antonation

Governor's Park Gets a Dose of Tacos, Tequila and Whiskey

Mark Antonation | March 2, 2018 | 12:58pm
AA

Kevin Morrison didn't set out to build a taco empire; in 2010 the chef just wanted to jump into Denver's restaurant scene with something fun and casual. Burgers were his first choice, but the city saw an influx of burger joints that year, so he went with his second choice — tacos. That's how the Pinche Tacos food cart was born, and the following year he opened a brick-and-mortar Pinche Taqueria at 1514 York Street, snagging our award for Best New Restaurant that year.

Eight years and a name change later, Morrison is launching his third taqueria, now called Tacos Tequila Whiskey, in Denver. The new outpost opens tonight (Friday, March 2) at 215 East Seventh Avenue, serving a menu familiar to fans, plus a drink menu that includes cocktails unique to the new location.

Related Stories

The new Tacos Tequila Whiskey was built on a former parking lot site.EXPAND
The new Tacos Tequila Whiskey was built on a former parking lot site.
Mark Antonation
Pork belly, pork carnitas and lamb barbacoa tacos.EXPAND
Pork belly, pork carnitas and lamb barbacoa tacos.
Mark Antonation
Putting the whiskey in Tacos Tequila Whiskey.EXPAND
Putting the whiskey in Tacos Tequila Whiskey.
Mark Antonation
The house margarita will be familiar to regulars of the other two locations.EXPAND
The house margarita will be familiar to regulars of the other two locations.
Mark Antonation
Lamb, pork and vegetarian taocs.EXPAND
Lamb, pork and vegetarian taocs.
Mark Antonation
Juicy lamb tacos are one of many options on the menu.EXPAND
Juicy lamb tacos are one of many options on the menu.
Mark Antonation
The new tile-clad bar at TTW.EXPAND
The new tile-clad bar at TTW.
Mark Antonation

Morrison says that the name change came after he encountered potential issues with liquor licensing (government officials were never thrilled with "Pinche," a Spanish swear word) and an out-of-state restaurant with a similar name. But regulars still call the place Pinche Tacos — and tacos are still the main draw, whether at the original, the West Highland cantina (which opened in 2013) or the newest member of the family. Morrison also opened another Tacos Tequila Whiskey in Phoenix last year, and launched Fish N Beer on Larimer Street in late 2016. "It's our third restaurant opening in fifteen months," the restaurateur adds, "so we're taking all of 2019 and half of 2020 and just kind of living in our own skin."

Tacos and tequila are part of the name — but there's also whiskey. Be sure and ask about special bottles, like a brand new product from Jim Beam called Little Book (a spinoff of Booker Noe's), that may be lurking on bar shelves. The restaurant also offers 24 tequila lockers that customers can rent and decorate for $200 a year; proceeds go toward an autism foundation based in Arizona.

The new TTW will be open for dinner this weekend but will soon add lunch and brunch. Call 720-475-1337 or visit the Tacos Tequila Whiskey website for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >