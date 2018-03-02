Governor's Park Gets a Dose of Tacos, Tequila and Whiskey

Kevin Morrison didn't set out to build a taco empire; in 2010 the chef just wanted to jump into Denver's restaurant scene with something fun and casual. Burgers were his first choice, but the city saw an influx of burger joints that year, so he went with his second choice — tacos. That's how the Pinche Tacos food cart was born, and the following year he opened a brick-and-mortar Pinche Taqueria at 1514 York Street, snagging our award for Best New Restaurant that year.

Eight years and a name change later, Morrison is launching his third taqueria, now called Tacos Tequila Whiskey, in Denver. The new outpost opens tonight (Friday, March 2) at 215 East Seventh Avenue, serving a menu familiar to fans, plus a drink menu that includes cocktails unique to the new location.