Joy Williams Lands Executive Pastry Chef Job With TAG Restaruant Group

When last we checked in with pastry chef Joy Williams, she was churning out cheddar cheese ice cream to go with apple pie at Russell's Smokehouse in her job as the dessert pro at Wednesday's Pie and other eateries under the Bonanno Restaurant Group. But she just landed a new gig as executive pastry chef for the entire TAG Restaurant Group, chef/restaurateur Troy Guard's stable of brands that includes Guard and Grace, Mister Tuna, Bubu, TAG Burger Bar, Los Chingones and the soon-to-open FNG.

"This is the biggest role I've had in my career," Williams says. "Guard and Grace is a big challenge right now and we've also already made some changes at Mister Tuna."

Thanks to Guard's background in Pacific Rim cuisine, Williams says she's currently working more with tropical and Asian ingredients and flavors, including hibiscus, passion fruit, mango and coconut. But with fall weather in the air, she's also focusing on warming spices and even kabocha squash, which shows up twice on one of her new desserts — in a cake and in a bright-yellow sauce. In addition to new creations, Williams is also looking at ways to improve TAG standards, like what she calls "the healthiest chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat" at Bubu, a gluten-free cookie supplemented with chia and flax seeds.