Taja Indian Closes on Lincoln Street, Owner Plans to Relocate

Taja Indian is now closed on Lincoln Street. Mark Antonation

Taja Indian got its start in Colorado as a fast-casual eatery, first as Bombay Bowl and then with a name and concept change with two locations in Denver and Lakewood. Earlier this year, owner Amar Singh franchised his first Taja Indian to operators in the Pearland suburb of Houston, Texas. And for the time being, that Texas outpost is the only location in the U.S. serving Taja's menu of healthy Indian cuisine. Singh closed the only remaining Colorado Taja, at 575 Lincoln Street, with plans to relocate once a suitable space can be secured.

Autumn Singh, vice president of marketing and operations (and Amar's wife), notes that the decision to close and relocate was based on a kitchen layout that didn't work for the new franchise model. The company's website also notes that "we were constantly battling parking issues."

A new space has not been announced, but Autumn states that "the location where we relocate will better fit our business model and also deliver the true Taja experience in a hip modern restaurant with an ethnic touch."

While the original Bombay Bowl sported bold colors in its design scheme, the two Colorado Taja spots (the other, at 180 South Union Boulevard, closed earlier this year) went with a modern, spartan model in white with lime-green and blond-wood accents. The Texas franchise, with darker woods and a more sophisticated ambience, will be the model for all future locations.