DIY Takeout: Making Pho at Home Is a Real Pheat!

Team, it's pho season! The weather is chilly, and there's almost nothing better than a huge steaming bowl of noodles and broth. Pho looks simple enough on the surface: broth, noodles, some protein and toppings galore. But the real trick to any good pho is the soup base.

I recently went to Pho 95 (1401 South Federal Boulevard) and tried the meatball pho for lunch. It was perfect; the broth was rich, flavorful, savory and slightly sweet. I literally drank it up.

Making it at home exactly like Pho 95 does would require days of roasting bones, simmering pots of aromatics and balancing flavors. Quite honestly, it's a very professional thing, and one that's hard to do right at home without a lot of practice.

So, what's a home cook with a pho hankering to do? Well, I've always thought the perfect is the enemy of the good in the kitchen, so in this DIY Takeout, you'll find my quick homemade beef noodle pho version. The recipe takes some shortcuts that make it doable while still resulting in great flavors. I can't honestly say the broth stands up to the original, though.