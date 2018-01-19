 


Tap Fourteen expands from downtown to Uptown.EXPAND
Tap Fourteen expands from downtown to Uptown.
Courtesy Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden

Tap Fourteen Expands With New Uptown Beer Garden

Westword Staff | January 19, 2018 | 11:30am
Tap Fourteen is looking to be the leader in outdoor beer drinking downtown and now in Uptown. The Colorado-themed beer bar that took over the rooftop of Hayter's & Co. (1920 Blake Street) in early 2015 now has a sibling at 400 East 19th Avenue: Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden.

The newest member of the family boasts seventy tap handles of Colorado-made beers and two patios with four fire pits. The bar serves more than just local beer, though; there's also a roster of 100 spirits made in-state. For food, the kitchen offers a slate of what Tap Fourteen calls "American alpine fare" — which also includes brunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Hayter's & Co. debuted in LoDo in 2010, taking over the space that had previously been Lizard's Bar & Grill, where it found instant success with Colorado Rockies fans who could camp out over beers before heading to Coors Field just a block away.

Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call the beer garden at 720-328-1238 or visit the Tap Fourteen website for more information.

