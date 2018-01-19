Tap Fourteen Expands With New Uptown Beer Garden

Tap Fourteen is looking to be the leader in outdoor beer drinking downtown and now in Uptown. The Colorado-themed beer bar that took over the rooftop of Hayter's & Co. (1920 Blake Street) in early 2015 now has a sibling at 400 East 19th Avenue: Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The newest member of the family boasts seventy tap handles of Colorado-made beers and two patios with four fire pits. The bar serves more than just local beer, though; there's also a roster of 100 spirits made in-state. For food, the kitchen offers a slate of what Tap Fourteen calls "American alpine fare" — which also includes brunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Hayter's & Co. debuted in LoDo in 2010, taking over the space that had previously been Lizard's Bar & Grill, where it found instant success with Colorado Rockies fans who could camp out over beers before heading to Coors Field just a block away.
Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call the beer garden at 720-328-1238 or visit the Tap Fourteen website for more information.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!