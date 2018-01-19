Tap Fourteen Expands With New Uptown Beer Garden

Tap Fourteen is looking to be the leader in outdoor beer drinking downtown and now in Uptown. The Colorado-themed beer bar that took over the rooftop of Hayter's & Co. (1920 Blake Street) in early 2015 now has a sibling at 400 East 19th Avenue: Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden.

The newest member of the family boasts seventy tap handles of Colorado-made beers and two patios with four fire pits. The bar serves more than just local beer, though; there's also a roster of 100 spirits made in-state. For food, the kitchen offers a slate of what Tap Fourteen calls "American alpine fare" — which also includes brunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.