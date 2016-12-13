Tava Kitchen Comes From California, but With Colorado Connections

EXPAND Tava Kitchen cooks with the flavors of South Asia. Facebook/ Tava Kitchen

Another fast-casual restaurant company is coming to Colorado from out of state — so why should you care? Turns out that California-based Tava Kitchen, which says it's "on a mission to help America fall in love with the flavors of South Asia," has a Colorado connection or two that could help make the eatery feel a little more familiar to customers in the Denver area.

Tava is slated to move into the Highlands Ranch space previously occupied by the southern branch of Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, which closed this past spring at 1601 Mayberry Drive. The company was founded in the San Francisco area by Vijay Brihmadesam, Jason Pate and Hasnain Zaidi, but in 2014, former Smashburger executive and Denverite Jeremy Morgan was hired as CEO.

Additionally, star Denver chef Troy Guard was brought on to consult on redesigns of Tava's menu, which encompasses the flavors of India, Pakistan, Burma, Cambodia and Vietnam. Guard's own restaurant group comprises TAG, Guard and Grace, TAG Burger Bar, Bubu, Lucky Cat, Los Chingones, Mister Tuna and the upcoming Hashtag breakfast restaurant in Eastbridge Stapleton.

Tava currently operates three locations in California; the Highlands Ranch outpost will be the first outside the company's home state and is expected to open in February, when guests will be able to experience the "burroti" — a burrito made with a South Asian flatbread called roti, stuffed with a choice of proteins.