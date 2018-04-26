Tavern Wash Park Will Close on May 6 After Ten Years in Business

The Tavern Wash Park (1066 South Gaylord Street) brought restaurateur Frank Schultz's brand of hospitality to Old South Gaylord ten years ago as the fifth in Tavern Hospitality Group's series, after the Tavern Downtown, Uptown, DTC and Lowry.

But the company will close the Wash Park outpost on Sunday, May 6, in part because sustaining two very similar restaurants in the same part of town just wasn't feasible. The Tavern Platt Park (1475 South Pearl Street) is just a mile and a half away, and it was THG's intention to change the Tavern Wash Park to a different concept when its sibling on the other side of Washington Park opened two years ago, according to Helen Wood, the company's director of marketing.

"When we opened in Platt Park, we planned on doing something new at Wash Park," Wood notes. "We considered bringing Whiskey Tango Foxtrot or Otra Vez [two of THG's other concepts], but we came to the realization that the space wasn't the best fit for what we wanted to do."