TeaLee's Reflects the History and Culture of Five Points

If you’re looking for a unique tea house that captures the spirit of its neighborhood, look no further than the just-opened TeaLee's Tea House & Bookstore at 611 22nd Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Located in the newly refurbished 105-year-old Melbourne building, TeaLee’s provides a traditional tea experience in a modern, Afrocentric milieu, with art, books and jewelry that reflect the owners’ and the neighborhood’s rich African-American culture.

Risë Jones and her husband, Louis Freeman, opened TeaLee’s after five years of planning, hard work and even a GoFundMe campaign. Seven years before the doors opened and the first pot of tea was brewed, Jones had embarked on a tougher journey: She was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. Fortunately, she beat it — and after she recovered, Freeman asked her what she wanted to do with her life. Her reply: “I want a tea house.”