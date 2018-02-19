 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Risë Jones inside her new tea shop and bookstore, TeaLee's.EXPAND
Risë Jones inside her new tea shop and bookstore, TeaLee's.
Krista Kafer

TeaLee's Reflects the History and Culture of Five Points

Krista Kafer | February 19, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

If you’re looking for a unique tea house that captures the spirit of its neighborhood, look no further than the just-opened TeaLee's Tea House & Bookstore at 611 22nd Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Located in the newly refurbished 105-year-old Melbourne building, TeaLee’s provides a traditional tea experience in a modern, Afrocentric milieu, with art, books and jewelry that reflect the owners’ and the neighborhood’s rich African-American culture.

Risë Jones and her husband, Louis Freeman, opened TeaLee’s after five years of planning, hard work and even a GoFundMe campaign. Seven years before the doors opened and the first pot of tea was brewed, Jones had embarked on a tougher journey: She was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. Fortunately, she beat it — and after she recovered, Freeman asked her what she wanted to do with her life. Her reply: “I want a tea house.”

Related Stories

Inside TeaLee's.EXPAND
Inside TeaLee's.
Krista Kafer
Inside TeaLee's.EXPAND
Inside TeaLee's.
Krista Kafer

“Being ill gives you clarity about being purposeful and following through,” says Jones. During the five year interim between creating the business plan and opening the tea house's doors, she visited many tea shops in New York City, Maryland and Denver. She wanted TeaLee’s to be a little different, a space that reflected and engaged the Five Points community. The name TeaLee’s takes its inspiration from Jones's grandmother, Evelyn Jones, whose nickname was Tee-Lee. Tee-Lee’s home was always a place of good food, good drink, good conversation and wisdom, according to her granddaughter. TeaLee’s has captured that welcoming vibe.

In addition to tea, TeaLee’s offers coffee, beer and tea-infused spirits. Soup, sandwiches, salads and pastries are made by chef Olu Augustine. TeaLee’s also offers afternoon tea with tea sandwiches, pastries and a bottomless pot of tea for $19.95, and high tea, which includes another course — quiche — for $24.95.

TeaLee’s is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 303-593-2013 to make a reservation for afternoon and high tea, and visit the tea shop's website for more information.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >