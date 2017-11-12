Readers: We Need More Reasonably Priced Restaurants in Denver

Telegraph closed this week, after a two-year run in a space at 295 South Pennsylvania Street that had already swallowed up several other restaurants, including Cafe|Bar and Grey Cactus. A few readers like Nikki blamed the closing on the "crappy location," but others suggest a more likely culprit: value, or lack thereof. Says Jeremy:

Way overpriced for mediocre small portions.

Adds C.J.:

Liked Telegraph, but could only go for happy hour. It's high rent and so-so pay in Denver. We need more mid-range-priced restaurants. Where are yummy salads for $12 to $14 with chicken? Seems like it's $17-plus anymore, which is too much. Where's the $5 to $8 wine as opposed to $12-plus? Everything is ridiculously expensive.