The Telegraph bar has dried up.
Mark Antonation

Readers: We Need More Reasonably Priced Restaurants in Denver

Westword Staff | November 12, 2017 | 6:41am
AA

Telegraph closed this week, after a two-year run in a space at 295 South Pennsylvania Street that had already swallowed up several other restaurants, including Cafe|Bar and Grey Cactus. A few readers like Nikki blamed the closing on the "crappy location," but others suggest a more likely culprit: value, or lack thereof. Says Jeremy: 

Way overpriced for mediocre small portions.

Adds C.J.:  

Liked Telegraph, but could only go for happy hour. It's high rent and so-so pay in Denver. We need more mid-range-priced restaurants. Where are yummy salads for $12 to $14 with chicken? Seems like it's $17-plus anymore, which is too much. Where's the $5 to $8 wine as opposed to $12-plus? Everything is ridiculously expensive.

Replies Jason: 

No shortage of other gentrification huts serving $18 salads. I hope more shut down.

Adds James:

 When will they learn that as long as they keep creating weird, pricey menus, these places will close. I want food I'm familiar with, for a reasonable price!

What kind of restaurant would you like to see in this space next? Or is it just jinxed for any kind of eatery?

