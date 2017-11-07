Telegraph Closes After Two Years in Quiet East Alameda Location

Two years ago, restaurateur Chris Sargent opened his second Denver eatery, Telegraph, at 295 South Pennsylvania Street, as a followup to Brazen, which he'd opened a year earlier in West Highland. But Telegraph is now closed, according to a message on the restaurant's Facebook page:

Dear Guests

We would love to thank all of you for your patronage and support. We permanently closed our doors yesterday, as we just weren’t busy enough to maintain successful margins.

There is a restaurant bubble in Denver and it’s popping- so many options for you to choose from, which is great for you but hard for your neighborhood dining spots. Every time you eat out, you are voting for who stays open in this “bubble” Please support your favorite spot as most restaurants in Denver need your support, now more than ever.

If you ever find yourselves in the highlands area, please stop in and dine with us at our sister restaurant, Brazen!

Sincerely,

Chris and Carissa Sargent

and the team at Telegraph

Sargent took over the address after Dane Huguley closed the Grey Cactus, his second concept for the space following Cafe|Bar (those two restaurants lasted a combined three years, from 2011 to 2014). Before that, it housed a short-lived Vietnamese noodle house called Pho Pasta.