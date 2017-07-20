Teller's Welcomes Lakewood Neighbors, Especially During Hail Storms

EXPAND Teller's Taproom and Kitchen is a family-friendly spot in Lakewood on 20th and Youngfield Street. Sarah McGill

On another suburban adventure, I made my way to Lakewood for a drink at Teller's Taproom & Kitchen (1990 Youngfield Street) with a friend who just moved to town from my home state of Maryland. I had never been to Teller's before because it's been a while since I had any compelling reason to go to Lakewood for anything but shopping. That's probably something a lot of people say, because Lakewood has more of a reputation for chain restaurants than interesting dining options. But Teller's seems to be classier and more creative than most of the bars and restaurants in the area. We headed over on a Wednesday night when the joint was nearly full and snagged a spot on what is normally the patio, which was covered on this particular evening due to the threat of rain. After checking out the lengthy beer menu, we opted for a couple of Denver Beer Company Princess Yum Yums, because I like to say Princess Yum Yum and my friend needed to learn about things like Colorado beers.

Besides, it was still happy hour, which runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight every day for your drinking pleasure. Discounts at those times include 75 cents off craft beers, 50 cents off domestic bottles, $1 off wines, two-for-one wells, $2 PBRs and $2.25 Coors and Coors Light drafts. It would be hard not to find something interesting to drink in the beer department at Teller's; General Manager Chris Cunningham speaks enthusiastically about the selection of thirty drafts and ten to 15 bottled beers that changes twice a week. Cunningham works with local brewers to get special deals and exclusive offerings of unique beers, even hosting events during the week of the Great American Beer Festival and aging barleywines in the basement.

EXPAND A giant, friendly dog welcomed us outside the patio. Sarah McGill

Happy-hour food is also a steal at Teller's, with various appetizer options priced from $3 to $5. We selected three appetizers and were good for the night, particularly enjoying the fried pickles (breaded and fried spears). While chowing down on the various apps, we surveyed the scene, which I would describe as "Colorado tasteful," with maps of Colorado-y things, tan walls accented by dark wood and stainless steel, and exposed light bulbs over the bar. It's hard to believe this location used to be a 7-Eleven, but it was before owners Joe, Steve, and Matt Vostrejs and Rod Wagner bought the place and completely overhauled it before opening in 2012.

There were lots of families in the house, with toddlers wandering around the dining room and played with a customer's rather large dog tethered outside the patio, Inside, multi-generational groups dined together. We later discovered that kids eat free on Wednesdays, thus explaining the underage turnout. Teller's is prepared for the onslaught with a good selection of board games on a shelf in the corner, some of which were being enjoyed by children and adults all around the dining room. Cunningham says that the goal at Teller's is to truly welcome the whole neighborhood; just like at the other bars owned by the Vostrejs brothers and Wagner: the Glenn in Northglenn and Sloan's in Edgewater. The hope is that patrons can consider the bar their comfortable "third place," with home and work being the first and second places.

Cunningham said this idea became quite literal during the hail storm in early May, when golf-ball- and even baseball-sized hail that hit Lakewood particularly hard. Despite the damage to the fabric patio cover and an injury to a staff member who got hit by a hail stone, Teller's was one of the few places in the neighborhood that had power in the immediate aftermath of the storm. Cunningham says that neighbors from the vicinity came in to eat, drink, watch TV, use internet, do homework with their kids, and generally relax outside of their homes while the power was out.

But the local crowd fills the bar even when there is electricity available at home. This part of Lakewood known as Applewood is undergoing change (just like everywhere else in the metro area); since the bar opened, Cunningham has noticed that some of the older folks are moving away and young families and couples are moving in. But there are still quite a few octogenarians from a nearby retirement community that frequent Teller's and aren't afraid to mix things up (meaning conversations, not fist fights) with the younger clientele.

EXPAND Live music, a kid-friendly atmosphere, and local beer bring the neighbors to Teller's. Sarah McGill

Teller's makes mingling easy with activities for every taste, from Monday night Geeks Who Drink trivia to live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Brave patrons can even take the stage themselves the last Sunday of the month during open mic night. Brunch is also big on Sundays, and the staff at Teller's serves a special hangover brunch on New Year's Day after an annual New Year's Eve party. The bar also stays open on holidays such as Labor Day and Memorial Day for eating, drinking and celebrating. Other special events that go on throughout the year are "dine to donate" events with a portion of proceeds going to local schools Maple Grove, Stover, and Prospect Valley. Another favored cause for the team at Teller's is animal welfare, and the bar hosts events benefiting the Foothills Animal Shelter and Pinups for Pitbulls, a charity that raises money through fun calendars of models posing with pitbulls.

As my friend and I finished the last bites of our appetizer dinner and drank the last of our beers, I reflected that Lakewood might have more to offer than just mini-malls. And now that I have a friend in the area, I might just have to go on the hunt for other hidden gems among the shopping centers of Lakewood. Or maybe my friend and I will just keep going to Teller's as a place to dodge the daily storm of city life.

