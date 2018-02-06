Ten Anticipated Bar and Restaurant Openings This Spring

Last month, we brought you a list of anticipated openings for the beginning of 2018. So far, Bang Up to the Elephant, Chubby Cattle, Haykin Family Cider and Julep have all opened their doors, with several others slotted to open in February. But beyond those, more bars and restaurants are hanging their shingles in March, April and May. Here's a look at what's coming.

Barcelona Wine Bar

2900 Larimer Street

Barcelona Wine Bar is another national chain coming to Larimer Street; this one's from the Connecticut-based Barteca Restaurant Group. Wine is the gist here, plus Spanish-style tapas. Construction is coming along at the brick warehouse just across the street from Crema Coffee House, but it's too early to attach a date to the opening.

Corrida

1023 Walnut Street, Boulder

Just how big a deal is Corrida, a Spanish steakhouse that will open several floors above downtown Boulder, expected to be? Vogue recently named Bryan Dayton and Amos Watts's project as one of 2018's most anticipated eateries — for the whole country. Tre Gerbitz (most recently of Emmerson) was recently brought on as GM, and the team is now hiring, with a goal of opening in about a month.

Curtis Park Deli 2

2700 East Sixth Avenue

One of our favorite sandwich makers is opening a second location. The "coming soon" sign went up at the former home of the Dragon Cafe last June, so we — along with residents of the surrounding Cherry Creek and Congress Park neighborhoods — are hoping the deli will make it in at under a year. The deli's Facebook page notes that March is a good guess. In the meantime, you can fill your belly at the original Curtis Park Delicatessen, or if you find yourself in Hokitika, New Zealand, you can grab a bite at the Hokitika Sandwich Company, recently opened by Curtis Park Deli co-founder Joseph Walker.

Death & Co.

1280 25th Street (inside the Ramble Hotel)

Death & Co. was one of the leaders of the modern craft-cocktail movement when it opened in New York City on the last day of 2006. Twelve years later, Denver will get what will be the cocktail bar's second location. The Ramble Hotel is taking May reservations on its website, so a room might be a wise choice if you plan to put the bar through its paces come opening day.

EXPAND Make way for the Ice Queen, a joint project between Izzio Artisan Bakery and High Point Creamery. Mark Antonation

High Point Creamery

3977 Tennyson Street

This will be the third location of one of Denver's coolest, creamiest ice cream shops, after the original at 215 South Holly Street and the counter inside the Denver Central Market (2669 Larimer Street). Co-owner Erika Thomas says she and partner Chad Stutz are aiming for an early April opening, barring any further construction delays.

Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street

This is a big one. Restaurateur Frank Bonanno is building a food hall with upwards of a dozen different stations (including fried chicken, bao buns, poke, ice cream and pizza). The Bonanno Concepts Facebook page says to expect a late-spring arrival for Milk Market, wedged into the quickly developing Dairy Block downtown.

Super Mega Bien

1260 25th Street

Chef/restaurateur Dana Rodriguez and partners Tony Maciag and Tabatha Knop are planting a second restaurant right across the street from their first, Work & Class. Super Mega Bien will join Death & Co. inside the Ramble Hotel this spring. Expect pan-Latin American cuisine and rolling dim-sum-style carts.

EXPAND Sushi-Rama lets you pick your sushi from a conveyor belt. Danielle Lirette

Sushi-Rama Belleview

4960 South Newport Street

This is the second outpost of chef Jeff Osaka's conveyor-belt sushi joint. This one will be three times the size of the RiNo original and should be open in the next month. Osaka has also targeted Lone Tree and Fitzsimons for additional buildouts.

The Way Back

3963 Tennyson Street

The Way Back closed on West 38th Avenue last August, the same month that its sister restaurant, Wayward, opened at 1610 Little Raven Street. But partners Chad Michael George, Kade Gianinetti and Jared Schwartz weren't through with their little cocktail bar with the always-daring menu, even though they had turned their attention toward their new, bigger eatery. The Way Back found a new address (in a former Irish pub) and will open soon in the Berkeley neighborhood.

