Ten Anticipated Restaurant Openings Coming Soon in Denver
Avanti was built for change, so there's always something to look forward to. Next up is Chow Morso.
Danielle Lirette
Earlier this week, we wrote about the closing of the Good Son on East Colfax Avenue, which will only leave a vacancy in its spot in the Lowenstein theater complex for a few weeks before new owners open a new concept to be called the Goods. That's not the only anticipated opening that grabbed our attention, though. Here are ten other upcoming eateries that we've written about in 2016 that are sure to make a splash.
Bremen's is coming to the former Rosa Linda's space.
Westword
Bremen's Wine & Tap Coming Soon in Former Rosa Linda's Space
Anticipated opening: Late fall
Ryan Fletter took over as owner of Barolo Grill last year and will now open Chow Morso at Avanti F & B.
Courtesy of Barolo Grill
Barolo Grill Team Plans Chow Morso for Avanti Food & Beverage
Anticipated opening: First week of October
Le Central, as it looked in its final days last year. The building has since been painted over in a neutral color by the landlord.
Lindsey Bartlett
Former Le Central Space Will Soon Become Clyde
Anticipated opening: November
The Big Red F is targeting South Broadway for its next fried chicken shop.
GoodBird
Goodbird Kitchen Rebranding, Roosting in Former 4 G's Spot on South Broadway
Anticipated opening: November
Tom's will soon become Birdcall.
Westword
Park Burger Founders to Open New Concept in Former Home of Tom's Home Cookin'
Anticipated opening: Early fall
The future home of the future Twelve.
Mark Antonation
Jeff Osaka Closes Cherry Creek Ramen Shop, Reboots Twelve
Anticipated opening: October
Elise Wiggins left Panzano to open her new restaurant, Cattivella.
Courtesy of Panzano.
Chef Elise Wiggins Unveils Plans for Cattivella at Eastbridge Stapleton
Anticipated opening: Early 2017
Construction Watch: Central Market Adds Temper Chocolate
Anticipated opening: Early October
Que Bueno Suerte will feature a menu from chefs Dana Rodriguez and Vincente Sosa.
Courtesy of Que Bueno
Que Bueno Deal: Dana Rodriguez Signs on to Consult With Que Bueno Suerte!
Anticipated opening: October
A rendering of how Zomo will look when it opens.
Ryan Anderson
Zomo Will Move in This Fall Where El Tepehuan Moved Out in Englewood
Anticipated opening: End of 2016
