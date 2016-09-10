Ten Anticipated Restaurant Openings Coming Soon in Denver

EXPAND Avanti was built for change, so there's always something to look forward to. Next up is Chow Morso. Danielle Lirette

Earlier this week, we wrote about the closing of the Good Son on East Colfax Avenue, which will only leave a vacancy in its spot in the Lowenstein theater complex for a few weeks before new owners open a new concept to be called the Goods. That's not the only anticipated opening that grabbed our attention, though. Here are ten other upcoming eateries that we've written about in 2016 that are sure to make a splash.

EXPAND Bremen's is coming to the former Rosa Linda's space. Westword

Bremen's Wine & Tap Coming Soon in Former Rosa Linda's Space

Anticipated opening: Late fall

EXPAND Ryan Fletter took over as owner of Barolo Grill last year and will now open Chow Morso at Avanti F & B. Courtesy of Barolo Grill

Barolo Grill Team Plans Chow Morso for Avanti Food & Beverage

Anticipated opening: First week of October

EXPAND Le Central, as it looked in its final days last year. The building has since been painted over in a neutral color by the landlord. Lindsey Bartlett

Former Le Central Space Will Soon Become Clyde

Anticipated opening: November

The Big Red F is targeting South Broadway for its next fried chicken shop. GoodBird

Goodbird Kitchen Rebranding, Roosting in Former 4 G's Spot on South Broadway

Anticipated opening: November

Tom's will soon become Birdcall. Westword

Park Burger Founders to Open New Concept in Former Home of Tom's Home Cookin'

Anticipated opening: Early fall

The future home of the future Twelve. Mark Antonation

Jeff Osaka Closes Cherry Creek Ramen Shop, Reboots Twelve

Anticipated opening: October

Elise Wiggins left Panzano to open her new restaurant, Cattivella. Courtesy of Panzano.

Chef Elise Wiggins Unveils Plans for Cattivella at Eastbridge Stapleton

Anticipated opening: Early 2017

The Central Market is on track to open next month. Central Market Facebook page

Construction Watch: Central Market Adds Temper Chocolate

Anticipated opening: Early October

EXPAND Que Bueno Suerte will feature a menu from chefs Dana Rodriguez and Vincente Sosa. Courtesy of Que Bueno

Que Bueno Deal: Dana Rodriguez Signs on to Consult With Que Bueno Suerte!

Anticipated opening: October

A rendering of how Zomo will look when it opens. Ryan Anderson

Zomo Will Move in This Fall Where El Tepehuan Moved Out in Englewood

Anticipated opening: End of 2016

