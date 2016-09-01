Ten Bars and Restaurants for a Labor Day Weekend Staycation in Denver

EXPAND Ophelia's is only stop one for a long holiday weekend. Danielle Lirette

Be a tourist in your own town this Labor Day Weekend with breakfast, lunch and dinner at some of the city's hippest new spots and a few longtime gems that you've been meaning to visit but just haven't had the right excuse. For day one, head to the Ballpark neighborhood for some risque nightlife, then make a weekend of riding the light rail, taking in the best of Union Station and its surrounds, and capping off Labor Day with a little LoHi leisure. Here's our ten-stop tour for a great staycation.

Friday Night, September 2

Whether you're flying in from out of town or stuck in a cubicle waiting for the five o'clock whistle, your Labor Day vacation begins on Friday night. Head to the Ballpark neighborhood for your first destination.

EXPAND Live entertainment at Ophelia's often includes burlesque. Danielle Lirette

1. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

1215 20th Street

303-993-8023

Ophelia's has a little of everything you need to kick off a three-day weekend with a bang: cocktails with names that conjure the building's long history; a menu creative enough to please hard-core foodies while still staying grounded for the burger-and-fry crowd; and entertainment ranging from DJs spinning modern sounds to burlesque shows that fit in with the restaurant's brothel theme. (The space has done time as a flophouse, peep-show parlor and adult bookstore, so a little risque business fits right in.) Some shows require advance tickets, so check Ophelia's website or call ahead to see if there's a door cover. But even if you miss the show, the soft-core decor and ambience are entertainment enough.

Related Stories Weekend Wine Warriors: Seven Urban Wineries for a Vino Tasting Tour

Saturday, September 3

Today is a day to hang out in and around Union Station, where the smell of fresh baked bread, the lure of a midday drink and a plethora of dinner options are all that's needed to settle into vacation mode.

Pastries in the market at Mercantile Dining & Provision. Danielle Lirette

2. Mercantile Dining & Provision

1701 Wynkoop Street

720-460-3733

First up is breakfast. Arrive early for coffee and flaky pastries from the market counter up front or grab a table for a hot breakfast of potted oatmeal with all the trimmings, housemade pastrami hash or one of the best croque madame sandwiches you'll come across, in Colorado or abroad. Ditch the electronic devices in favor of a book or magazine to unwind with in Mercantile's bright and airy dining room.

EXPAND Build your own picnic lunch at the Union Station Farmers' Market. Union Station Farmers Market

3. Union Station Farmers' Market

1701 Wynkoop Street

Lunch today is a picnic, so head to the plaza in front of the station to peruse fresh produce, meats and breads. Build your own lunch from a variety of vendors: Sheep-milk cheese from Fruition Farms, cured meats from Il Porcellino or something pickled from Five Points Fermentation would be just right to augment Colorado peaches, tomatoes, radishes or whatever else strikes your fancy. But if that seems like too much effort for a Saturday, there are also sandwiches and other prepared foods. If you make it by 10 a.m., you can catch a cooking demo with chef Brandon Biederman of Steuben's, but no rush: A vacation is a leisurely affair.

EXPAND A wine cellar hides beneath the stairs to the bar above. Danielle Lirette

4. The Pig & the Sprout

1900 Chestnut Place

720-535-9719

You might be tempted to just head back to Mercantile for dinner (and we wouldn't blame you), but if you want to feel like you're hip to Denver's back streets and hidden gems, take a stroll up 16th Street toward the Millennium Bridge (you can't miss its towering white spike) and then veer right toward The Pig & the Sprout, which just opened in the Union Station North neighborhood, which until this summer didn't even have its own name. Once inside the restaurant, head straight upstairs to the mezzanine bar and partake in a few cocktails before dinner. A list of low-alcohol mixed drinks helps you sample a variety of flavors without getting too loopy, so that you can then go loopy over the kitchen's creative comfort-food menu. Crispy Buffalo pig tails? Why not? You're on staycation!

Sunday, September 4

Your second full day is a light-rail adventure, starting downtown and heading south along the D Line.

5. Sam's No. 3

1500 Curtis Street

303-534-1927

Starting the day with something smothered in green chile — whether a burrito, omelet or platter of huevos rancheros — is never a bad idea, especially when a big, spicy breakfast will help you recover from Saturday while fueling you up for a full Sunday. Sam's is a great stop for tourists and locals alike — and it's only a couple of blocks from either the Theater District or 16th & California light-rail stops, where you'll hop aboard destined for the Evans Station. An unlikely destination? Keep in mind that beer awaits.

Keep reading for the rest of your Labor Day weekend planning...

