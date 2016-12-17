Ten Bars and Restaurants Opening in Denver in December (So Far)
|
The bar at 12@Madison prepares for the arrival of new customers.
Mark Antonation
December is when commerce usually slows down, but not in the restaurant industry, where holiday parties and revelers pack dining rooms and pad reservation lists. Those who open new restaurants have been busy this month, too. Here are ten new bars and eateries we've covered so far this month, along with links to the original stories.
|
Zeps takes over where Quiznos Grill left off.
Mark Antonation
Quiznos Grill Switches to Zeps Epiq Sandwiches
1147 Broadway
303-534-0796
|
12@Madison comes to 12th and Madison in Congress Park.
Mark Antonation
Jeff Osaka's Twelve Reboot Comes to Congress Park
1160 Madison Street
720-216-0190
|
The neon Mozart Lounge sign rises again on Krameria Street over the revamped bar.
Sarah McGill
What's Old Is New Again: Mayfair's Mozart Lounge Is Back
1417 Krameria Street
303-353-2320
|
Brodo opened on December 16.
Mark Antonation
Wooden Table Team to Open Brodo in Belmar on Friday, December 16
7167 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
720-362-9004
|
Wok Hei is the brainchild of two former Pei Wei employees.
Mark Antonation
Wok Hei Adds Pan-Asian Flair to University Hills
2720 South Colorado Boulevard
303-759-8882
|
The colorful Que Bueno Suerte opened on Sunday, December 11.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Que Bueno Suerte Set for December 11 Opening on South Pearl Street
1518 South Pearl Street
720-642-7322
|
The familiar Corvus crow comes to DTC.
Chelsea Keeney
First Look: Corvus Opens Second Location in DTC
4925 South Newport Street
|
Cheluna Brewing, one of 5,005 breweries nationwide, is the most recent to open in the Denver area.
Mark Antonation
Stanley Marketplace Unveils Its First Open Tenant to Thirsty Stapleton Residents
Cheluna Brewery
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
|
Mizu is the third restaurant to give it a go at 16th and Boulder.
Lindsey Bartlett
First Look: Mizu Izakaya Brings Japanese Drinking Food to LoHi
1560 Boulder Street
720-372-7100
|
A new kind of Vietnamese eatery comes to Federal Boulevard.
Mark Antonation
Giot Dang Cafe Takes Over Former Vietnam Bay
472 South Federal Boulevard
