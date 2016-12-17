Ten Bars and Restaurants Opening in Denver in December (So Far)

EXPAND The bar at 12@Madison prepares for the arrival of new customers. Mark Antonation

December is when commerce usually slows down, but not in the restaurant industry, where holiday parties and revelers pack dining rooms and pad reservation lists. Those who open new restaurants have been busy this month, too. Here are ten new bars and eateries we've covered so far this month, along with links to the original stories.

EXPAND Zeps takes over where Quiznos Grill left off. Mark Antonation

Quiznos Grill Switches to Zeps Epiq Sandwiches

1147 Broadway

303-534-0796

EXPAND 12@Madison comes to 12th and Madison in Congress Park. Mark Antonation

Jeff Osaka's Twelve Reboot Comes to Congress Park

1160 Madison Street

720-216-0190

EXPAND The neon Mozart Lounge sign rises again on Krameria Street over the revamped bar. Sarah McGill

What's Old Is New Again: Mayfair's Mozart Lounge Is Back

1417 Krameria Street

303-353-2320

EXPAND Brodo opened on December 16. Mark Antonation

Wooden Table Team to Open Brodo in Belmar on Friday, December 16

7167 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood

720-362-9004

EXPAND Wok Hei is the brainchild of two former Pei Wei employees. Mark Antonation

Wok Hei Adds Pan-Asian Flair to University Hills

2720 South Colorado Boulevard

303-759-8882

EXPAND The colorful Que Bueno Suerte opened on Sunday, December 11. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Que Bueno Suerte Set for December 11 Opening on South Pearl Street

1518 South Pearl Street

720-642-7322

EXPAND The familiar Corvus crow comes to DTC. Chelsea Keeney

First Look: Corvus Opens Second Location in DTC

4925 South Newport Street

Cheluna Brewing, one of 5,005 breweries nationwide, is the most recent to open in the Denver area. Mark Antonation

Stanley Marketplace Unveils Its First Open Tenant to Thirsty Stapleton Residents

Cheluna Brewery

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Mizu is the third restaurant to give it a go at 16th and Boulder. Lindsey Bartlett

First Look: Mizu Izakaya Brings Japanese Drinking Food to LoHi

1560 Boulder Street

720-372-7100

EXPAND A new kind of Vietnamese eatery comes to Federal Boulevard. Mark Antonation

Giot Dang Cafe Takes Over Former Vietnam Bay

472 South Federal Boulevard

