Ten Bars and Restaurants Opening in Denver in December (So Far)

Six Denver Restaurants Closed by Fire in 2016 - And How Soon They Recovered


Ten Bars and Restaurants Opening in Denver in December (So Far)

Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 6:49 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The bar at 12@Madison prepares for the arrival of new customers.EXPAND
The bar at 12@Madison prepares for the arrival of new customers.
Mark Antonation
December is when commerce usually slows down, but not in the restaurant industry, where holiday parties and revelers pack dining rooms and pad reservation lists. Those who open new restaurants have been busy this month, too. Here are ten new bars and eateries we've covered so far this month, along with links to the original stories.

Zeps takes over where Quiznos Grill left off.EXPAND
Zeps takes over where Quiznos Grill left off.
Mark Antonation

Quiznos Grill Switches to Zeps Epiq Sandwiches
1147 Broadway
303-534-0796

12@Madison comes to 12th and Madison in Congress Park.EXPAND
12@Madison comes to 12th and Madison in Congress Park.
Mark Antonation

Jeff Osaka's Twelve Reboot Comes to Congress Park
1160 Madison Street
720-216-0190

The neon Mozart Lounge sign rises again on Krameria Street over the revamped bar.EXPAND
The neon Mozart Lounge sign rises again on Krameria Street over the revamped bar.
Sarah McGill

What's Old Is New Again: Mayfair's Mozart Lounge Is Back
1417 Krameria Street
303-353-2320

Brodo opened on December 16.EXPAND
Brodo opened on December 16.
Mark Antonation

Wooden Table Team to Open Brodo in Belmar on Friday, December 16
7167 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
720-362-9004

Wok Hei is the brainchild of two former Pei Wei employees.EXPAND
Wok Hei is the brainchild of two former Pei Wei employees.
Mark Antonation

Wok Hei Adds Pan-Asian Flair to University Hills
2720 South Colorado Boulevard
303-759-8882

The colorful Que Bueno Suerte opened on Sunday, December 11.EXPAND
The colorful Que Bueno Suerte opened on Sunday, December 11.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Que Bueno Suerte Set for December 11 Opening on South Pearl Street
1518 South Pearl Street
720-642-7322

The familiar Corvus crow comes to DTC.EXPAND
The familiar Corvus crow comes to DTC.
Chelsea Keeney

First Look: Corvus Opens Second Location in DTC
4925 South Newport Street

Cheluna Brewing, one of 5,005 breweries nationwide, is the most recent to open in the Denver area.
Cheluna Brewing, one of 5,005 breweries nationwide, is the most recent to open in the Denver area.
Mark Antonation

Stanley Marketplace Unveils Its First Open Tenant to Thirsty Stapleton Residents
Cheluna Brewery
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Mizu is the third restaurant to give it a go at 16th and Boulder.
Mizu is the third restaurant to give it a go at 16th and Boulder.
Lindsey Bartlett

First Look: Mizu Izakaya Brings Japanese Drinking Food to LoHi
1560 Boulder Street
720-372-7100

A new kind of Vietnamese eatery comes to Federal Boulevard.EXPAND
A new kind of Vietnamese eatery comes to Federal Boulevard.
Mark Antonation

Giot Dang Cafe Takes Over Former Vietnam Bay
472 South Federal Boulevard

