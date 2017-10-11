Ten Fun Facts About Colorado's Booze Industry

We all know that craft beer is big in Colorado; in fact, the state's beer industry contributed $3.07 billion to our economy in 2016 alone. But cider, wine and spirits are also developing a presence on the Front Range, in the Rocky Mountains and on the Western Slope. Here's some fun bar trivia you can share with friends next time you're sipping something locally made.

1. Left Hand Brewing started the nitro-beer movement in the States. The first nitrogenized beer was made by Guinness in Dublin, but the folks at this Longmont venue started adding gas, which imparts a creamy mouthfeel and lighter body, to its bottled Milk Stout in 2011.

2. John Hickenlooper first made a splash as a brewery owner, not in politics; he was one of the founders of the Wynkoop Brewing Company. The brewpub launched in downtown in 1988, long before LoDo was the hip neighborhood it is now. And today, of course, Hickenlooper is the governor of Colorado.