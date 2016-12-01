Ten Colorado-Made Holiday Gift Ideas for Drinkers

EXPAND Give the gift of local holiday spirits this Christmas. Linnea Covington

Stuff those stockings, deck the tree, win at secret Santa or just rule the holidays by giving the gift of booze and drink accessories. Colorado is known for amazing beer, but we also have killer distilleries and artists making an assortment of bar-worthy goods perfect for wrapping up and putting under the tree. From the best Bloody Mary mix to unique glasses to liquors one can cherish all winter, these ten items are sure to make someone happy.

EXPAND Send your Manhattan lover a kit to make the Colorado version. DRAM Apothecary

1. Alpine Manhattan Kit by DRAM Apothecary

What's better than cozying up fireside with a glass of bourbon in your hand? Not much, which is why this Alpine Manhattan set by DRAM Apothecary is a great gift for the cocktail lover in your life. It comes with the company's handcrafted black bitters, brandied cherries and special pine syrup, a product that's made in Silver Plume from foraged fresh pine needles. The set even includes a recipe card in the box, so all you need is some booze, and your drink kit is set. Each box runs $36 and can be purchased online at dramapothecary.com.

A guide to all things beer, wine and spirits. Beer, Wine and Spirit Drinker's Guide to Colorado

2. Beer, Wine, & Spirit Drinker's Guide to Colorado

For that person on your list who loves beer, wine and booze, this 240-page guide on where to go and try local tipples is worth the $22.95. Not only is it a great way to keep a list of where you have been and where you would like to go, but the guide comes with a packet of coupons as well. And it's a great gift for couples and BFFs, because you can join your friend, husband or co-worker on some of these spirited jaunts. Order online at drinkingcolorado.com or look for the book at many retailers across the state, including the Boulder Bookstore, Hugo's Colorado Beer & Spirits and the Tattered Cover shops.

Send a Bloody Mary kit to your brunch buddy. The Real Dill

3. Bloody Mary Box by the Real Dill

If you know a bruncher who loves Bloody Marys, this gift box by the Real Dill is a must. One reason: The company makes some of the best Bloody Mary mix around, using a secret recipe involving lots of pickling liquid and fresh herbs. The second reason you need to get this is because not only does it come with two 32-ounce jars of the mix, which means enough to share, but also a jar of habanero horseradish dills with which to garnish your drinks. The gift box is $49.95, and if you order it online from therealdill.com, shipping is free. You can also find the set at purveyors such as Cheese+Provisions, Savory Spice Shop and St. Kilian's Cheese Shop, though it's best to call in advance to make sure kits are in stock.

EXPAND Colorado beetle-kill wine toppers made by a local artist. JC Custom Works

4. Colorado Beetle-Kill Wood Bottle Topper by JC Custom Works

Show your love for Colorado and wine by giving this handcrafted wine topper made from beetle-kill wood. Artist Jason Collins whips up these lovely bar accessories and, whether you order online at jccustomdesignworks.com or find him at one of various pop-up markets, he lets you pick from his selection. Each $18 piece fits inside most liquor bottles, so you can use it with any tipple from your collection.

