Ten Colorado-Made Stocking Stuffers for Food Lovers

What will you stuff your loved ones' stockings with? We have some food-focused ideas. Aleksandra Radovanovic

Stuffing a Christmas stocking can be one of the best parts about the holidays. After all, it's all about little, tasty and useful things that will fit inside a giant-foot-shaped vessel. With the days counting down, you should be thinking about what to get for the food lovers in your life; consider these ten items that run the gamut from delicious to handy to something you will treasure for years. All of these items are made in Colorado, and some you can't find outside of the state.

Soap made with brisket fat, a great idea for your dirty meat lover. Roaming Buffalo BBQ

1. Brisket Soap from Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que and Brown Castle Farms

Make a meat-lover happy with this unique handmade soap from Roaming Buffalo and Brown Castle Farms. Folk from the two spots collaborated on the project as a way to use up leftovers from the restaurant's smoker. First, the restaurant clarified the fat and then the talented folks at the farm turned it into a savory-smelling soap, which does indeed give off the essence of smoked meat. Try that flavor or any of the other body goods, such as the bacon-scented soap and lip balm. Head to the eatery at 2387 South Downing Street for lunch and to purchase your gifts for $8.50 a bar.

Chocolate-filled candy canes? Yes please. Hammond's Candies

2. Chocolate-Filled Peppermint Candy Canes from Hammond's Candies

5735 North Washington Street

This may be one of the most festive holiday candies out there, and it's the perfect size to fit in a giant knitted sock. These hand-crooked candy canes have been a Hammond's seasonal staple for decades, and you can only get them through January. But how exactly do they get the luscious chocolate in the hardened peppermint shell? The technique remains a secret, but the result is something you won't quickly forget. And, for those who prefer fruit and chocolate over mint, the shop offers a chocolate-filled cherry cane too, all for $2.95 each.

Discount dining is in the cards. Courtesy of Eat Denver

3. EatDenver Dining Deck

With this little deck of cards you can stuff your loved one's stocking with a gift that will carry on throughout the year. Each pack comes with 56 vouchers worth $10 off when you purchase $25 or more of food. This adds up to $560 of savings at the sixty independent EatDenver member restaurants, including Bacon Social House, Ophelia's, Racca's Pizzeria, Vesta Dipping Grill, Vital Root and more. Just make sure the cards are used by December 31, 2017, lest they expire. For $55 you can buy the deck online at eatdenver.com or at any Tattered Cover retail location in the metro area.

EXPAND The holiday truffle gift boxes from Fortuna Chocolate. Fortuna Chocolate

4. Ganache Truffles from Fortuna Chocolate

Chocolate almost always wins during the holiday season, and the sweets coming out of Fortuna's tiny mobile lab in Boulder proves to be some of the best. Treat your loved ones to a twelve-piece gift box of truffles, a delightful set made with with Xoconusco premier cru cacao and creamy fillings the Fortuna creates by emulsifying triple-boiled, 24-hour cured organic cream from grass-fed cows. Each piece is lovingly hand-rolled and packaged by the three-person team, Aldo Ramirez Carrasco, Sienna Trapp-Bowie and Spencer Bowie. Purchase the gift set for $40 online at fortuna-chocolate.com.

Cute honey bears from the San Luis Valley for your sweeties stocking Haefeli Honey Farm

5. Honey Bear from Haefeli Honey

Make this holiday a bear-y sweet one by stuffing stockings with local honey in a cute, bear-shaped squeeze bottle. Haefeli Honey sells untreated honey sourced from high-altitude clover fields in Monte Vista. Run by John Haefeli and his wife Patti, the couple got their hives more than 35 years ago when the company was passed down from Haefeli's father, Edward. In turn, it was Edward's father who started the whole thing way back in the family's homeland of Switzerland. The Haefelis came to the San Luis Valley in 1903, and have been selling delicious honey ever since. For only $5.90 a bear, you can share a little bit of the valley with your own family this Christmas. Honey and other bee-related products like beeswax candles and lotion can be purchased on the Haefeli website or at the family's store at 425 Grand Avenue in Del Norte.

Keep reading for more Colorado-made gift ideas...