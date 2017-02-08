Ten Delicious, Non-Traditional Valentine's Day Options in Denver

Skip the candy this Valentine's Day in favor of something a little more fun. Flickr/ fly

If Civic Center Park's romantic possibilities don't call out to you, perhaps you're just not thinking far enough outside the chocolate box. The Civic Center Conservancy thinks plenty of folks have found love at the park — and the nonprofit wants to hear all about those starry-eyed experiences. The Conservancy is giving lovers a chance to tell their stories on social media using the #CivicCenterLove tag on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Post a story about meeting, falling in love, sharing a date or getting engaged at the park, and you could win two gift certificates to dine and shop at Civic Center Nosh & Posh. See the complete rules of the contest on the Conservancy's website.

But there are many other lovely, unconventional ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Denver over the next few days. Here are ten of them.

Monday, February 13

EXPAND Why waste a special space like this on a date when you can share it with a best friend? Beatrice & Woodlsey

1. Beatrice & Woodsley

38 South Broadway

303-777-3505

Romance might be an iffy proposition this Valentine's Day, but friendship is forever. Hang with your gal pal this year at Beatrice & Woodsley for Galentine's Day on Monday, February 13. Most guests at the beguiling Broadway spot don't even know there's a hidden underground lair and wine cellar reserved for special events just below the main dining room, but that's where you and a female friend can experience an enchanting evening that includes a cupid piñata filled with gifts and treats, sparkling wine and good food served community style. The $48-per-person, girls-only party will start with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception at 6:30 p.m. and move to a three-course prix fixe menu beginning at 7 p.m., with optional wine pairings available. Space is limited to only sixteen guests, so call the restaurant soon for a reservation.

Tuesday, February 14

EXPAND Bombay Clay Oven hosts a sexy Valentine's Day dinner. Westword

2. Bombay Clay Oven

165 Steele Street

303-377-4454

Forget about puppy love or innocent crushes, and embrace passion at Bombay Clay Oven's Kama Sutra dinner on Valentine's Day. "The Kama Sutra is an ancient Hindu text that discusses the nature of love and the enjoyment a couple finds in each other," the Indian restaurant explains. The book is "known across the globe for its more…graphic aspects." The five-course Lovers’ Dinner is built around ingredients renowned as aphrodisiacs, fragrant seasonings and exotic flavors, including oysters, ajwain (or bishops’ weed, and said to increase sensual energy and virility), ginger, garlic and cardamom. Reservations are required for the dinner, which is priced at a naughty $96.69 per couple.

3. Brown Palace Hotel

321 17th Street

303-297-3111

If you love chocolate, don't just eat it: Let the Spa at the Brown Palace Hotel douse you and your sweetie in chocolate-scented bliss with a fifty-minute Chocolate Covered Couples Massage for $230, offered from February 10 through February 18. Call the Spa directly at 303-312-8940 to book a time, then look into the hotel's Valentine's Day packages online for complete packages that include champagne, chocolates and dinner.

Get dark with Chocolate Lab's decadent gift box. The Chocolate Lab

4. Chocolate Lab/Westfax Brewing

Fulfill your Valentine's Day fantasies on Colfax Avenue with a chocolate-and-beer dinner or a sultry chocolate gift box that might have your sweetheart blushing in fifty shades of red. The Chocolate Lab (2504 East Colfax Avenue) has created a Fifty Shades Darker set with four different truffles: Domination (Urfa chili and raspberry gastrique); Submissive (rose and salted caramel); Whipped (ginger and black pepper); and Masked (grains of paradise). Purchase a box for $12 at the shop or on the Chocolate Lab's website.

For a more complete chocolate experience, the Lab is teaming up with Westfax Brewing (6601 West Colfax Avenue) for a Valentine's Day dinner with a salad, small plate, entree and dessert — each made with chocolate and paired with beer, from a cream ale to an imperial coffee stout. Tickets are $45 each at one of two seatings (6 and 8 p.m.), and can be purchased on the Westfax website, where you can also view the full menu.

Spuntino is sending you home with dinner. Danielle Lirette

5. Parisi Italian Market & Deli

4401 Tennyson Street

303-561-0234

A romantic Italian dinner for two from a traditional pasta house may not sound cutting-edge, but the difference with Parisi's offer is that it's takeout only — so you can Netflix and chill with your significant other while enjoying restaurant-quality cuisine in the comfort of your own living room (or kitchen, or bedroom). The San Valentino package will set you back $50 (to be paid when you call in your order) and must be ordered by this Friday, February 10, for pick-up on Valentine's Day. The restaurant is only making forty packages, so get your order in sooner rather than later. Instructions for heating and plating will be included, so you can pick up your order by 5 p.m. on February 14 and have it ready to pass off as your own cooking not long afterward. (No, not really — that would be wrong!) The two-person meal includes one vegetable soufflé with buffalo mozzarella; one bruschetta with smoked salmon, goat cheese and fennel; two portions of savory spinach-and-ricotta-stuffed Florentine crepes with béchamel and marinara; two portions of slow-cooked pork ribs served with roasted potatoes; and two heart-shaped flourless chocolate cakes. (No substitutions, says Parisi.)

