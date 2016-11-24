menu

Ten Denver Dishes We're Thankful For This Thanksgiving

How to Keep It Local When Shopping for Thanksgiving Appetizers


Ten Denver Dishes We're Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 24, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
We're thankful for these ten great dishes from Denver chefs.
We're thankful for these ten great dishes from Denver chefs.
Mark Antonation
A happy Thanksgiving to all who are enjoying their favorite food with friends and family, either at home or at one of Denver's accommodating eateries open today (here's a list if you're still looking). We're thankful for the great chefs and their teams who turn out fabulous food on a daily basis across the metro area. Here's a look back at some of our 100 Favorite Dishes for which we're most thankful, along with links to what makes them so wonderful, starting with a seasonal pot pie from a pair of comfort-food specialists.

The Humble Pie Store and the Kitchen Table teamed up to create this savory pot pie.
Mark Antonation
The Humble Pie Store and the Kitchen Table teamed up to create this savory pot pie.
Mark Antonation

No. 46: A Collaboration Pot Pie From Humble Pie and Kitchen Table

Old Major becomes the Royal Rooster at lunchtime, serving irresistible chicken sandwiches.
Linnea Covington
Old Major becomes the Royal Rooster at lunchtime, serving irresistible chicken sandwiches.
Linnea Covington

No. 39: The Classic Rooster at Royal Rooster

This breakfast sandwich at La Fillette Bakery caught our attention for its top-notch croissant.
Mark Antonation
This breakfast sandwich at La Fillette Bakery caught our attention for its top-notch croissant.
Mark Antonation

No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery

The Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods is a Boulder brunch delight.
Linnea Covington
The Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods is a Boulder brunch delight.
Linnea Covington

No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods

Bar Fausto's lobster, egg and caviar bruschetta is one of the most indulgent dishes in Denver
Laura Shunk
Bar Fausto's lobster, egg and caviar bruschetta is one of the most indulgent dishes in Denver
Laura Shunk

No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma are a dose of Chinese comfort.
Danielle Lirette
Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma are a dose of Chinese comfort.
Danielle Lirette

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

Chow Urban Grill wings it, Korean style.
Mark Antonation
Chow Urban Grill wings it, Korean style.
Mark Antonation

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

The falafel waffle is as fun to eat as it is to say.
Mark Antonation
The falafel waffle is as fun to eat as it is to say.
Mark Antonation

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

A burst of summer hides inside these half-ravioli at Bar Dough.
Mark Antonation
A burst of summer hides inside these half-ravioli at Bar Dough.
Mark Antonation

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

Brazen's ramen is only available after 10:30 p.m.
Mark Antonation
Brazen's ramen is only available after 10:30 p.m.
Mark Antonation

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

