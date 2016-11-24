Ten Denver Dishes We're Thankful For This Thanksgiving
We're thankful for these ten great dishes from Denver chefs.
Mark Antonation
A happy Thanksgiving to all who are enjoying their favorite food with friends and family, either at home or at one of Denver's accommodating eateries open today (here's a list if you're still looking). We're thankful for the great chefs and their teams who turn out fabulous food on a daily basis across the metro area. Here's a look back at some of our 100 Favorite Dishes for which we're most thankful, along with links to what makes them so wonderful, starting with a seasonal pot pie from a pair of comfort-food specialists.
The Humble Pie Store and the Kitchen Table teamed up to create this savory pot pie.
Mark Antonation
No. 46: A Collaboration Pot Pie From Humble Pie and Kitchen Table
Old Major becomes the Royal Rooster at lunchtime, serving irresistible chicken sandwiches.
Linnea Covington
No. 39: The Classic Rooster at Royal Rooster
This breakfast sandwich at La Fillette Bakery caught our attention for its top-notch croissant.
Mark Antonation
No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery
The Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods is a Boulder brunch delight.
Linnea Covington
No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods
Bar Fausto's lobster, egg and caviar bruschetta is one of the most indulgent dishes in Denver
Laura Shunk
No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto
Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma are a dose of Chinese comfort.
Danielle Lirette
No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma
Chow Urban Grill wings it, Korean style.
Mark Antonation
No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill
The falafel waffle is as fun to eat as it is to say.
Mark Antonation
No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery
A burst of summer hides inside these half-ravioli at Bar Dough.
Mark Antonation
No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough
Brazen's ramen is only available after 10:30 p.m.
Mark Antonation
