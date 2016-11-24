Ten Denver Dishes We're Thankful For This Thanksgiving

We're thankful for these ten great dishes from Denver chefs. Mark Antonation

A happy Thanksgiving to all who are enjoying their favorite food with friends and family, either at home or at one of Denver's accommodating eateries open today (here's a list if you're still looking). We're thankful for the great chefs and their teams who turn out fabulous food on a daily basis across the metro area. Here's a look back at some of our 100 Favorite Dishes for which we're most thankful, along with links to what makes them so wonderful, starting with a seasonal pot pie from a pair of comfort-food specialists.

EXPAND The Humble Pie Store and the Kitchen Table teamed up to create this savory pot pie. Mark Antonation

No. 46: A Collaboration Pot Pie From Humble Pie and Kitchen Table

EXPAND Old Major becomes the Royal Rooster at lunchtime, serving irresistible chicken sandwiches. Linnea Covington

No. 39: The Classic Rooster at Royal Rooster

This breakfast sandwich at La Fillette Bakery caught our attention for its top-notch croissant. Mark Antonation

No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery

EXPAND The Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods is a Boulder brunch delight. Linnea Covington

No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods

EXPAND Bar Fausto's lobster, egg and caviar bruschetta is one of the most indulgent dishes in Denver Laura Shunk

No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma are a dose of Chinese comfort. Danielle Lirette

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

EXPAND Chow Urban Grill wings it, Korean style. Mark Antonation

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

The falafel waffle is as fun to eat as it is to say. Mark Antonation

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

EXPAND A burst of summer hides inside these half-ravioli at Bar Dough. Mark Antonation

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

EXPAND Brazen's ramen is only available after 10:30 p.m. Mark Antonation

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

