The Eleven Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, April 3-7

Stoic & Genuine celebrates spring this week. Danielle Lirette

It's patio season! The Rockies home opener this week and the promise of better weather (maybe — this is still Colorado, after all) have prompted a passel of patio parties this week, as well as a pop-up dinner, a class on poteen and festival of piddocks. Get out there and paint the town!

EXPAND Throw on your kilt and head over to Finn's for a wee nip — and some serious education. Danielle Lirette

Monday, April 3

Want to sniff and sip like a Scot? Check out the Whisky Ambassador Program being offered at Finn's Manor — which just won our award for Best Whiskey Bar. Finn's (2927 Larimer Street) is doing the title justice by being the only U.S. location offering this accredited training program, which covers the history and economic impact of Scotland's national drink as well as whiskey distilleries worldwide. You'll also learn about making whiskey mixers and cocktails and the ins and outs of tasting. Tuition isn't cheap at $300, but the program runs a full day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and promises real credibility, as you'll be required to pass both a written and practical exam. And isn't the prospect of knowing more about your drink than everyone around you priceless? Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com; find out more about the program itself at thewhiskyambassador.com.

EXPAND Better start practicing your oyster-eating skills. Danielle Lirette

Tuesday, April 4

So you missed National Oyster on the Half Shell Day last week — what's a mollusk lover to do? Why, head over to the High West Oyster Fest at the Boulder Theater tonight, of course. While you may not think of the Mountain West as a hotbed of bivalves, Jax Fish House is turning the tide with oyster eating and shucking contests, Oyster Bay wines, Emersum Oyster Stout from Odell Brewing and plenty of oysters on the half shell, shrimp, gumbo and jambalaya. Tickets ring in at just $35 and are available at ticketfly.com or at Jax Fish House, 928 Pearl Street in Boulder. Doors open at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street in Boulder, tonight at 6 p.m. See Jax's website for more details, including information on the reigning oyster eating and shucking champions. Know your competition, folks.

Related Stories The Ten Best New Restaurants in Denver

History and food buffs alike will appreciate The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas, the new book by James Beard award-winning Denver author Adrian Miller. Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Tattered Cover, the writer will discuss and sign copies of his book, which tells the stories of the African Americans who worked in the presidential food service as chefs, personal cooks, butlers, stewards and servers for every president since George Washington.

A treasury of information about cooking techniques and equipment, this book includes twenty recipes for which black chefs were celebrated. Surveying the labor of enslaved people during the antebellum period and the gradual opening of employment after Emancipation, Miller highlights how food-related work slowly became professionalized and the important part that African-Americans played in that process.

Can't make it to the signing? Request an autographed copy here: books@tatteredcover.com.

Quality Italian will begin lunch service today, continuing Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; a separate midday menu will be available from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. A small selection of the restaurant's dinner menu — like the chicken parm pizza for two — will be available at lunch, along with a roster of new sandwiches and salads. So if you're in the Cherry Creek neighborhood, stop in for a fra diavolo lobster roll or a QI burger topped with pickled peppers and Calabrian mayo.

EXPAND The GrowHaus cleans up nicely for dinner service. Mark Antonation

Wednesday, April 5

Cirque Kitchen + Spirits is chef Brandon Becker's modernist restaurant pop-up that promises "a creative, interactive" dining experience. Becker is teaming up with the GrowHaus, 4751 York Street, for Formation One Dinner, a seasonal five-course tasting dinner complete with a cocktail social hour. The dinner will be set inside the GrowHaus's 20,000-square-foot greenhouse, and guests will learn about the facility's mission to provide healthy and inexpensive food for the neighborhood. A portion of each $75 ticket will be donated to the GrowHaus. Cocktails will be served starting at 5 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com, and more information about the GrowHaus can be found at thegrowhaus.org.

The enormous portions at Carmine's make sitting at the community table worthwhile. Westword file photo

For 23 years, Carmine's on Penn, at 92 South Pennsylvania Street, has been a family dining staple, with generous helpings of Italian cuisine delighting one generation after the next. To celebrate the union of food and fellowship, Carmine's Family Table welcomes diners for a prix fixe dinner paired with a chef-recommended wine for only $40. Starting today, diners at a community table can share both plates and fond memories on the first Wednesday of every month. Visit the restaurant's website to learn more, or call 303-777-6443 for reservations. In keeping with Carmine's focus on community, the restaurant will donate $5 per plate to Warren Village, a nonprofit helping single-parent families become economically self-sufficient.

Spuntino kicks off an intimate approach to wine tasting tonight with Wine Corner Wednesdays, a new way to enjoy some of the Italian eatery's absolute favorite wines in a casual setting. Spuntino will host four to six guests every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the corner of the bar, pouring a flight of wines from a single producer, region or theme. Depending on the number of attendees, three or four wines will be opened, at a discount from the standard wine-menu prices. Guests can order dinner à la carte, and there will also be complimentary bites from the kitchen. This week's selection will be Salvo Foti, from the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, for $40 per person for all wine. Seats are offered on a first come, first serve basis, and guests can request anywhere from one to all six seats.

Keep reading for more food and drink events...

